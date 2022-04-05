Scripps appoints TRG agency for companywide initiative to educate viewers about free TV

PR Newswire

DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company, one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, has named TRG as its advertising and communications agency for an ongoing campaign to raise awareness and educate consumers about high-quality free TV as a service and increase over-the-air TV viewing. TRG will be responsible for creative strategy, brand planning, digital strategy and media.

"We went through an exhaustive national search and chose the team at TRG for their expertise, quality of communication, creative approach and, importantly, their passion for the assignment," said Amanda Brown, vice president of consumer strategy and insights at Scripps. "We're confident in TRG's blend of strategic and creative abilities."

Scripps serves 41 markets with quality local journalism. It reaches nearly every American household through national brands, including news outlets Court TV and Newsy and entertainment networks ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Audiences can find various brands over the air, over the top, on cable TV and satellite, and through digital platforms.

"We're excited to partner with a client that shares our values of courage, compassion and excellence," said Rhonda Contreras, chief collaboration officer and principal at TRG. "This opportunity is a direct result of our collaborative process that acknowledges that every person in the agency is a creative problem-solver, bringing a diverse range of perspectives to come to the best result for all our clients."

A first campaign for the initiative is expected to launch in May 2022. The campaign will direct consumers to an online resource, TheFreeTVProject.org, to learn more about the benefits of over-the-air TV and encourage consumers to adopt it as a complement to other TV services.

About TRG

Located in Dallas, TRG is one of the largest independent advertising agencies in the U.S., with a four-decade record of building iconic brands. Fiercely independent since our founding, we remade ourselves in 2021 as a nonprofit-owned and people-run enterprise that encourages new voices and fosters diverse thinking. Our agency is owned (though not run) by a vetted, established nonprofit. Clients include Charles Schwab, Ram Trucks, Metronet, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts and many others. Find or follow the agency at richards.com or on Twitter at @TRGCreativity.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery, Laff and TrueReal. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. It runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, DC, and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

