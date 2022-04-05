SaltMED™ Announces Manufacturing Agreement with Jabil Following Record Year of Sales for The SaltFacial® Skin Renewal System

PR Newswire

The agreement will further enable the exponential growth of The SaltFacial system due to high consumer demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures.

CARDIFF, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltMED™, a medical device company focused on innovative medical aesthetic technology, is pleased to announce the manufacturing agreement with Jabil (NYSE: JBL), to become the company's manufacturer and supplier of SaltMED's current and future products.

"Jabil chose to manufacture The SaltFacial because it is a market disruptor and has tremendous opportunity to scale."

The SaltFacial device is paramount to medical aesthetic practices and providers around the world who are seeking a patented and true medical facial technology made in the USA. Current SaltFacial providers are seeing over 70% of their patients schedule their next appointment within 4-6 weeks for a SaltFacial treatment immediately after their first treatment, leading to tremendous practice growth on other services as well such as skincare and injectables. "The SaltFacial is the most utilized device in both of my practices. It can be used on every patient, every day, with 100% satisfaction. I would invest in this technology again and again," Dr. Gregory Chernoff, Triple Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon.

"We truly appreciate Jabil for entrusting and choosing to partner with SaltMED to deliver world class technology in the medical aesthetic industry," said Allan Danto, President and CEO of SaltMED. "Due to the high level of demand with both providers seeking to offer The SaltFacial's unique and innovative technology, and consumers seeking The SaltFacial treatments, we have set immediate action plans and schedule to scale The SaltFacial distribution in the early second half of 2022.

"Jabil chose to manufacture The SaltFacial because it is a market disruptor in the medical aesthetic industry and has tremendous opportunity to scale. As the industry's largest provider of design, engineering and manufacturing solutions to the medical field, The SaltFacial meets Jabil's high standards of delivering the best technology, while expanding into the medical aesthetic space," said Jim Warren, Director of Business Development, Jabil.

The manufacturing agreement allows for Jabil and SaltMED to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible well into the future of the medical aesthetic market. For more information about SaltMED, visit www.SaltMED.com.

Media Contact:

Erika Sheyn

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/saltmed-announces-manufacturing-agreement-with-jabil-following-record-year-of-sales-for-the-saltfacial-skin-renewal-system-301517912.html

SOURCE SaltMED