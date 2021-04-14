A Trio of Stocks Growing Earnings Faster Than Sales

Investors may want to consider the following stocks, in my view, since they are growing earnings faster than sales, which may indicate efficient operating activities as profit margins expand along with growth.

ASML Holding NV

The first stock value investors may want to consider is ASML Holding NV ( ASML, Financial), a Dutch developer and marketer of advanced semiconductor equipment systems for memory and logic chip manufacturers.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 21.10% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share increase by 27.80% annually over the last five years.

The stock closed around $661.40 per share on Monday for a market cap of $263.71 billion and a 52-week range of $558.77 to $895.93.

The company pays semi-annual dividends currently. The next payment of $4.19 per share will be issued on May 12, generating a forward dividend yield of 0.96% as of early trading on April 5.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $819.20 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The second stock investors may want to consider is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO, Financial), a Waltham, Massachusetts-based provider of instruments for diagnostics and research worldwide.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 15.90% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share increase by 33.40% annually over the last five years.

The stock closed at around $590.14 per share on Monday for a market cap of $232.26 billion and a 52-week range of $438.72 to $672.34.

The company currently pays quarterly dividends. A payment of 30 cents per share (up 15.38% from each of the previous three quarterly distributions) was made on April 14, 2021, generating a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.18% as of early trading on April 5.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $692.86 per share.

Adobe Inc.

The third stock value investors may want to consider is Adobe Inc. ( ADBE, Financial), a San Jose, California-based software company.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 22.90% and its trailing 12-month earnings per share increase by 36.70% annually over the last five years.

The stock closed at around $468.81 per share on Monday for a market capitalization of $218.33 billion and a 52-week range of $407.94 to $699.54.

Currently, the company is not paying any dividends.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and have established an average target price of $567.15 per share.