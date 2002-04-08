Financial Times Ranks OptimizeRx Amongst Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies for the Third Consecutive Year

ROCHESTER, Mich., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) ( OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, has been named to the Financial Times (“FT”) list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022 for the third year in a row, ranking #238. This recognition is presented by the FT and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



The FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies ranks companies with the strongest compounded annual revenue growth between 2017 and 2020. OptimizeRx grew 53% during that period, with full-year 2021 revenue up 42% year-over-year. Out of the millions of active companies in North and South America, only the top 500 firms are named to the list.

“Being named to FT The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies ranking for the third consecutive year further validates the major investments we have made to set up the organization for scalable growth,” said William Febbo, CEO of OptimizeRx. “As we continue to build momentum, we are focused on the growing power of our digital solutions offerings to support pharma’s rising digital communications needs. Our technology also continues to champion patients’ needs and treatment awareness as we help simplify and accelerate patient access to therapies, including specialty medications which often have critical therapeutic windows,” concluded Mr. Febbo.

The latest FT Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list can be found here: https://www.ft.com/content/6ee8f978-a2e0-4644-b7c7-0718a334adb7

About the Financial Times

The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world’s leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. The FT has a paying readership of more than a million worldwide, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. FT is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news, and services for the global business community. For more information, visit www.ft.com.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

