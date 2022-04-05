Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming April Investor Conferences

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in April 2022:



BTIG Global Cannabis Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, April 7th at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, April 20th at 2:30 p.m. ET

Conference Website: https://cannabis-conference22.mysequire.com/

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Clever Leaves management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected].

Please note that BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. Its operations in Colombia and Portugal produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products ​in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world’s most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications. We announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and our website (https://cleverleaves.com). We use these channels, as well as social media, including our Twitter account (@clever_leaves), and our LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/clever-leaves), to communicate with investors and the public about our Company, our products, and other matters. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our Company to review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Information on or that can be accessed through our websites or these social media channels is not part of this release, and references to our website addresses and social media channels are inactive textual references only.

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1-949-574-3860

[email protected]

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

Rich DiGregorio

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1-856-889-7351

[email protected]

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57-310-236-8830

[email protected]

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:

Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1-416-817-1336

[email protected]