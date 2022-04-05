CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Technology Trial at a Rose Greenhouse in Ecuador

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW" or the "Company") (TSXV:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce a Technology Trial ("trial") for a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system at an Ecuador based rose greenhouse. The owner wished to remain unnamed without facility details announced.

The trial will be conducted for up to one year, assessing CO2 Delivery Solutions™ economic benefits including faster plant growth, greater rose bud production, improved plant health and suppression of micro-pathogens particularly powdery mildew. According to studies conducted by Enoch et al., 1970; Hanan, 1973; Mortensen and Moe, 1983 on atmospheric CO 2 enrichment in rose greenhouses, increased yields of 16% to 60% over those grown in a non-enriched atmosphere were observed.

The Ecuador Flower Market

The Republic of Ecuador is located in northwestern South America, bordered by Colombia to the Northeast, Peru to the East and South and the Pacific Ocean to the West. Ecuador is the world's third largest flower exporter at 9% of the global market after the Netherlands and Colombia, according to Eagle-link Flowers. Nearly all (over 98%) of Ecuador's flower production is exported.

Ecuadorian flowers grown for export markets are considered amongst the best in the world for their aroma, texture, quality and unmatched beauty. Ecuador growers are noted for the development and continuous use of sustainable practices aimed at reducing the use of chemicals and proper crop management which are in line with ecological agriculture practices (BIDFOMIN-Expoflores Associativity program).

Atmospheric CO 2 enrichment (gassing) to enhance rose production is not widely used in Ecuador due to year-round heat venting and relatively low-tech greenhouses and other protected grow facilities. CO2 GRO's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is a viable alternative for Ecuadorian rose growers to enrich their plants with CO 2 despite low-tech facilities and venting, in order to achieve increased yields, plant quality, revenue and profits.

According to Aaron Archibald, VP Sales and Strategic Alliances, "With two rose trials underway in Colombia, we attracted further interest from a rose grower in neighboring Ecuador to assess our technology's benefits. Unsolicited inquiries from growers have been increasing as we continue to market CO2 Delivery Solutions™ . We look forward to successfully executing these rose trials in the region over the coming year and graduating them to Commercial Technology Purchases."

About CO2 GRO Inc. CO2 GRO Inc.

CO2 GRO's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global estimated 800 billion square foot protected grower market. This is comprised of 600 billion square feet of fruits & vegetables (Cuesta Roble 2019), an estimated 100 billion square feet of floriculture and another estimated 100 billion square feet of crops such as medicinal plants, citrus tree seedlings and other non-food varieties.

Dedication: CO2 GRO is dedicated to enhancing plant growth and productivity sustainably, while reducing our customers' ecological footprint with a focus on People, the Planet and Prosperity.

Our Technology: CO2 Delivery Solutions™ creates a dissolved CO 2 solution that is misted onto plants grown in greenhouses and protected grower facilities globally providing growers with multiple significant benefits.

Value Proposition: Growers that cannot atmospherically enrich their facilities with CO 2 (gassing) can now realize yield increases of up to 30% and up to a doubling of gross profits, while suppressing the development of micro-pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew leading to healthier crops. Greenhouses and indoor facilities that currently do employ CO 2 gassing can save up to 90% on their CO 2 consumption, thereby reducing their production costs and CO 2 enrichment emissions.

Patent Protection: CO2 GRO's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

Business Model: Our technology is sold to growers based on the cultivation area installed at prices that provide a high return on their investment and high margins for our shareholders.

Global Expansion: CO2 GRO's management is rapidly expanding its international marketing partner relationships into Mexico, Spain, the EU, the UK, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America as well as in its US and Canadian base.

ESG: CO2 GRO is committed to good Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policies and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: statements regarding the future direction of the Company; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; plans for expansion and the ability of the Company to obtain, develop and foster its business relationships; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and that good relationships with business partners will be maintained. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the biotechnology industry and the greenhouse growers market are highly competitive, and technical advances in the industry will impact the success of the Company, and other risks described in the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Michael O'Connor, Manager, and Investor Relations at 604-317-6197 or [email protected]

