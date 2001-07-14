Fidium℠ Fiber Internet Bringing Gigabit Speeds to 150,000 Mainers

You’ve seen construction all over town, now 34,000 homes in Bangor, Portland, Rockland and South Portland can pre-order Fidium%26%238480%3B+Fiber, a customer-centered internet service boasting gigabit speeds without data caps, contracts or required bundles. By year’s end, Fidium will be available to more than 150,000 homes.

“Consolidated Communications has been an important and collaborative partner in our work to expand connectivity options across our state, particularly in rural areas,” said Governor Janet Mills. “This is great news for Maine, and I applaud them for this initiative, which will advance our work of connecting more homes and small businesses to the high-speed Internet people need.”

Fidium Fiber’s gigabit internet service is available for just $70 per month, including installation and whole-home WiFi. To ensure Fidium customers get the best online experience, the Attune WiFi whole-home management app provides network visibility, time-of-day access control, age-appropriate content settings, speed tests and more.

“Fidium will be Maine’s largest fiber-to-the-home provider, and I’m thrilled to finally bring the Fidium experience here,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business for Consolidated Communications.

Since launching, Fidium customers are pleased with the easy, hassle-free installation with text updates, experienced technical support, and compassionate customer service teams.

Fidium Fiber offers:

Simple, affordable pricing ($70 per month for Gigabit service) that includes equipment and installation, with no required bundles, no hidden fees, no data caps and no contract;

Whole-home mesh WiFi gateway enabling faster speeds and wider coverage;

The Attune WiFi whole-home management app providing network visibility, age-appropriate content settings, time of day access control, speed tests and more;

Easy, hassle-free installation on your schedule with text updates and two-hour appointment windows;

Intuitive customer portal with self-service options;

Real time, proactive network monitoring to solve issues remotely and ensure the best internet performance;

To pre-order, or sign up for updates so you’ll be the first to know when you can get Fidium, visit FidiumFiber.com%2FMaine. Fidium is already available for order in Eastbrook, Eliot, Kittery Point, Long Island, and Stonington, Maine.

In February, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) awarded+%2418.3+million+in+grants to the Connect Maine Authority, which will partially fund Consolidated bringing Fidium to more than 22,000 underserved addresses in some of Maine’s most rural areas in Farmington, Rangeley and the Blue Hill Peninsula.

Follow Fidium at Facebook.com%2FFidiumFiber, Twitter.com%2FFidiumFiber, and YouTube.com%2FFidiumFiber.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium+Fiberis a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand fromConsolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005941/en/