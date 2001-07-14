Littelfuse Celebrates 95 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Littelfuse%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), today announced it will ring Nasdaq’s closing bell in celebration of its people, innovation and operational excellence. Notably, April 5th marks the company’s 95th day of its 95th year as a successful, global company.

“This is a key milestone and recognizes all stakeholders who have supported our business and continue to believe in our strategy,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to thank the global Littelfuse team for their unwavering commitment and hard work to significantly grow our company. I am truly proud of the company’s global leadership and growth over the years, and the strong reputation we have built, and I extend my best wishes for many prosperous years to come.”

“Our highly talented and diverse associates have driven the company’s success over the decades,” said Maggie Chu, Littelfuse Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “We hire bright minds who want to make a big impact, both in our business performance and within the communities where we live and work.”

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets — everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

