Predictmedix Showcases Safe Entry Station Technology at Major Las Vegas Entertainment Event

Placement at Major Las Vegas Venue Served as Live, High-Profile Demonstration of Safe Entry Station to Area Entertainment and Hospitality Sector Representatives

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the conclusion of an initial deployment of a Safe Entry Station at a major Las Vegas entertainment event through its partnership with Uptown Sports Marketing.

The event venue served as a unique opportunity to demonstrate the Company's proprietary AI-enabled screening solution to area representatives from some of the largest Las Vegas and Global entertainment and hospitality sector companies, which visited the Safe Entry Station throughout the week to see it in action.

Predictmedix and Uptown Sports Marketing partnered with the Las Vegas event organizer to design a safety protocol for event attendees to efficiently screen key operating staff and performers for signs of infectious diseases as they entered the event for work. This was then evaluated by Las Vegas hospitality sector representatives as staff and performers walked through the Safe Entry Station to rapidly identify multiple symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, displaying the result in the form of a red or green light.

"With over 32 million visitors and thousands of conferences or entertainment events a year, Las Vegas represents an incredible deployment opportunity for our technology," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Interim Chief Executive Officer at Predictmedix. "We expect to continue to meet with potential customers from the entertainment and hospitality sector in Las Vegas to showcase how they can utilize our proprietary AI-enabled screening solution to provide rapid, robust, and non-invasive screening - including multi-symptom detection of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Furthermore, we're pleased to announce the tier-1 global event management and marketing companies that attended the showcase of Safe Entry were intrigued by the technology demonstrated. Las Vegas ranks as one of the world's most visited tourist destinations, putting visitors at a unique risk to the spread of infectious diseases."

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

