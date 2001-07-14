JetBlue's Sky-High Transatlantic Experience and Down-to-Earth Fares Arrive in Boston with Flights to Both London Gatwick and London Heathrow

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is again set to disrupt the competitive transatlantic market with the introduction of its highly anticipated flights between the airline’s Boston focus city and London starting this summer. New nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW) takes off from the U.S. on July 19, 2022, followed by nonstop service between Boston and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on August 22, 2022.

London is the largest nonstop market not currently served by JetBlue in Boston and is among the most requested destinations from the airline’s large Boston customer base. With service to Heathrow and Gatwick, JetBlue becomes the only airline to fly between New England and London’s two largest and busiest airports.

“Our strategy of flying to both Heathrow and Gatwick Airports has been a success for us in New York, and we’ve secured slots to be able to do the same in Boston, becoming the only airline in New England offering flights to London’s two main airports,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “Our London service has been an incredible success so far and we’ve been able to go in with our unbeatable JetBlue service and experience and bring down fares on a traditionally overpriced route – the JetBlue Effect in action. We’re ready to do the same at Logan as we advance our growth strategies in both Boston and London.”

Flights on both Gatwick and Heathrow routes will operate daily on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint suites, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. The A321LR platform – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft – allows JetBlue to effectively compete with the airline’s award-winning service and attractive fares on flights between Boston and London.

Jet(Blue) Across the Pond

Seats on both new London routes are on sale starting today. Introductory roundtrip fares for U.S.-originating travelers flying to Gatwick start at $499 roundtrip for the airline’s award-winning core experience and at $1,949 for JetBlue’s premium Mint® experience. Roundtrip fares to Heathrow start at $549 for core and $1,999 for Mint. These U.S. point-of-sale fares are available online only on jetblue.com. U.K.-originating travelers can also enjoy special introductory fares starting at £349 for core and £1,449 for Mint from Gatwick. Roundtrip fares from Heathrow start at £399 for core and £1,499 for Mint.

U.S.-originating customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

For unique savings and perks, customers planning a longer stay in London can also bundle their flight and hotel with JetBlue+Vacations. To celebrate the new service, JetBlue Vacations is offering a $400 discount on vacation packages to London from Boston for travel between July 7, 2022 and February 28, 2023.

JetBlue is Boston’s largest airline and will operate approximately 150 daily departures and offer more seats than any other carrier at Logan this summer. JetBlue also serves more nonstop destinations than any other airline in Boston with nearly 70 nonstop routes across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. The airline’s New England focus city is home to nearly 4,000 crewmembers and JetBlue plans to hire more this year.

“JetBlue has been a great partner to Logan for many years and we are excited that they are launching two London - Boston services this summer,” said Massport’s Director of Aviation Ed Freni. “These new flights give our passengers even more choice when they cross the Atlantic.”

JetBlue’s transatlantic service in Boston builds on the success of the airline’s flights between New York and London, which first launched in August 2021 with Heathrow service, followed by Gatwick service in September 2021. JetBlue’s entrance into the transatlantic market introduced a long overdue, new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travelers. With the expansion of transatlantic service in Boston, JetBlue is set to bring even more affordable fares and incredible service to customers with up to four daily flights between the U.S. and the U.K.

“We are thrilled to hear of JetBlue’s further expansion into London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports with its service from Boston,” said Gavin Landry, executive vice president, The Americas, VisitBritain. “With international travel on the rise and the removal of all travel restrictions to Britain, we know travelers across the US are eager to return to Britain and experience all that is waiting for them. Now, with JetBlue’s new routes and VisitBritain’s messages of welcome and reassurance, it is time to share the stories of Another+Side+of+Britain, made up of our vibrant and diverse cities, renowned heritage, contemporary culture, and so much more.”

With more JetBlue flying at both Heathrow and Gatwick, JetBlue is giving customers on both sides of the Atlantic greater choice between the two airports. JetBlue will also continue growing a meaningful transatlantic U.K. customer base with diversified flying at two London airports. This strategy is consistent with JetBlue’s successful multi-airport approaches in U.S. metropolitan regions like New York, Los Angeles and South Florida.

Additionally, JetBlue’s transatlantic service in Boston opens up a variety of all-new connecting markets in the U.S. not previously available through New York. Business and leisure travelers flying to or from cities including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Baltimore and Pittsburgh can now enjoy JetBlue’s industry-leading transatlantic experience and attractive fares with convenient connections through Boston.

Get to Know Gatwick

Gatwick is the second busiest U.K. airport and provides JetBlue with an important presence where it can grow its base of travelers. JetBlue operates from the North Terminal, which has a range of passenger facilities including a wide variety of shops and restaurants, Kid Zones for those travelling with children and special assistance services.

Gatwick travelers benefit from a choice of convenient transport options including direct train links to the City of London via Thameslink and to Brighton and other South East Coastal communities via Southern Railway. The variety of ground transportation options at Gatwick allow JetBlue to serve a wide range of travelers bound for or returning from a variety of U.K. destinations.

“Teams from VINCI Airports and Gatwick are working hard to add more connections so that travel, tourism and the economy can resume at large scale,” said Stephanie Wear, vice president aviation development, Gatwick Airport. “It was fantastic news when JetBlue joined the Gatwick family last September, offering daily flights to New York, so we are delighted it will be adding a second low-cost, high-value service to the wonderful city of Boston from July. This new route highlights the already great success of JetBlue at Gatwick, and the importance of Gatwick to airlines and customers. JetBlue’s new service to Boston is a really exciting route to be adding to Gatwick’s expanding long-haul network, providing passengers with access to a 10th destination in North America this summer.”

Daily Schedule between Boston (BOS) and London Gatwick (LGW)

Beginning July 19, 2022 (Eastbound) & July 20, 2022 (Westbound)

BOS - LGW Flight #2104 LGW - BOS Flight #1926 6:37 p.m. – 6:35 a.m. (+1) 12:15 p.m. – 3:02 p.m.

A Home at Heathrow

JetBlue’s expanded presence at London Heathrow Airport, the city’s busiest, gives the U.S.-based travel company enhanced visibility at the iconic global hub to grow its base of travelers in the U.K. and beyond. JetBlue operates from Heathrow’s newest terminal – Terminal 2 – which offers travelers a modern airport experience with access to dozens of shops and restaurants. Heathrow travelers benefit from a variety of convenient ground transportation options including the Heathrow Express and London Underground, which offer rail connections with Central London.

“We are delighted to see JetBlue expand their operations into the U.K., including a new route linking London and Boston through Heathrow, the U.K.’s only hub airport,” said Ross Baker, chief commercial officer, Heathrow Airport. “It is fantastic that demand for transatlantic travel is increasing as the U.K. and U.S. markets continue to open, boosting connectivity for customers and businesses.”

Daily Schedule between Boston (BOS) and London Heathrow (LHR)

Beginning August 22, 2022 (Eastbound) & August 23, 2022 (Westbound)

BOS - LHR Flight #1620 LHR - BOS Flight #1621 6:32 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. (+1) 8:25 a.m. – 11:13 a.m.

Elevated Experience

JetBlue – the sixth largest airline in the U.S. – is known for having the most legroom in coach (b), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (c), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service. The airline has taken everything travelers love about JetBlue above and beyond – and across the pond – with a whole new level of service and comfort for transatlantic customers who want both the best experience and a brilliant fare.

The airline’s Mint premium experience – which first raised the bar on transcontinental travel in the U.S. and was+completely+reimagined for transatlantic flying – offers customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and the U.K. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door – including two Mint Studios™ – and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft & Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. JetBlue has also introduced its latest innovation – the stunning Mint Studio – offering even more space in a premium experience.

JetBlue’s industry-leading core experience was+also+reinvented for crossing the pond and offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly “coach” but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats – including 24 Even More® Space Seats – customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect is enhanced by the airline’s partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s first complimentary meal in core. Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers regardless of fare type may bring one carry on, space permitting, and one personal item.

Customers in both core and Mint stay connected throughout the flight, with JetBlue being the only airline to offer unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on all transatlantic flights. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels – focused on news and sports – and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

Airbus Aircraft

The A321LR platform – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft – allows JetBlue to effectively compete, with award-winning service and low fares on flights between the U.S. and London. JetBlue converted 13 aircraft in its existing A321 order book to the LR version in April 2019 with the ability to convert more. Additionally, JetBlue has converted another 13 aircraft in its existing order book to the Extra-Long Range – or XLR – version of the A321.

The A321LR allows JetBlue to tap into new long-haul markets, like London, that were not previously accessible with the airline’s existing fleet. The LR’s range of up to 4,000 nautical miles is made possible by three additional center fuel tanks and the aircraft delivers 30 percent fuel savings and nearly 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generations of aircraft. JetBlue is also the global launch partner for the new Airspace by Airbus cabin, bringing long-haul style to the A321 for the first time ever.

JetBlue’s A321LR is powered by two Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The GTF engine, with its revolutionary geared fan technology, is transforming aviation by delivering game-changing economic and environmental performance. The Pratt & Whitney GTF engine also incorporates advances in aerodynamics, lightweight materials and other major technology improvements.

New Flying in New York

JetBlue today also announced it is extending its flying schedule between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Heathrow Airport, with seats on sale beginning today. Since its successful transatlantic launch in August 2021, JetBlue has worked with the governments on both sides of the Atlantic to ensure it can continue to shake up the route with much-needed competition.

Before JetBlue launched the route, travelers were limited to expensive flights between New York-JFK and Heathrow, especially in the premium travel segment. JetBlue set out to do what it does best – offer better service than the incumbent carriers while stimulating competition with low fares. Since launching the route, JetBlue has reduced premium fares by up to 50%.

Daily Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR)

Through August 21, 2022 (Eastbound) & August 22, 2022 (Westbound)

JFK - LHR Flight #007 LHR - JFK Flight #20 5:59 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. (+1) 8:25 a.m. – 11:38 a.m.

Daily Schedule between New York (JFK) and London Heathrow (LHR)

Beginning August 22, 2022 (Eastbound) & August 23, 2022 (Westbound)

JFK - LHR Flight #007 LHR - JFK Flight #20 9:38 p.m. – 10:05 a.m. (+1) 2:00 p.m. – 5:08 p.m.

To take a tour of JetBlue’s A321LR aircraft, view onboard menus, book a JetBlue Vacations package to London and more, visit: jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us%2Flondon.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the United States, Caribbean and Latin America and London. For more information, visit jetblue.com.

Terms: Fares shown: Boston (BOS) to London (LGW) requires roundtrip purchase & Sat. night stay. Book by 4/7. Travel 7/20 – 11/11/22 (depart) and 7/24 – 11/16/22 (return). London (LGW) to Boston (BOS) requires roundtrip purchase & Sat. night stay. Book by 4/7. Travel 7/21 – 11/11/22 (depart) and 7/24 – 11/16/22 (return). Boston (BOS) to London (LHR) requires roundtrip purchase & Sat. night stay. Book by 4/7. Travel 8/23 – 11/11/22 (depart) 8/28 – 11/16 (return). London (LHR) to Boston (BOS) requires roundtrip purchase & Sat. night stay. Book by 4/7. Travel 8/24 – 11/11/22 (depart) 8/28 – 11/16 (return).Terms apply. Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft. Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005541/en/