Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Elektros Sonic Signs for U.S. Exclusive Rights with Jinpeng Group

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric vehicle industry, today announced that the company has officially signed for exclusive rights with Jinpeng Group on behalf of Elektros Sonic vehicles in the U.S.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Elektros Inc. today announced that the company has officially signed an exclusive rights agreement with Jiangsu Jinpeng Group Co., a large manufacturer based out of China that specializes in the development and production of various electric vehicles. Furthermore, the exclusive rights agreement ensures that Jinpeng Group is only able to produce electric vehicles in the U.S. for Elektros Inc.

Elektros Inc. is delighted to take the next step with Jinpeng Group and looks forward to getting Elektros Sonic vehicles approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation in a 12-month certification program through one of the largest automotive engineering companies in the country.

Both Elektros Inc. and Jinpeng Group will continue to work in synergy to take all measures necessary in their mission to bring consumers a more economical electric vehicle option. Elektros is impressed with how quickly production is moving with Jinpeng Group and looks forward to disrupting the electric vehicle industry in the near future.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://elek.world/

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/696056/Elektros-Inc-OTCELEK-Elektros-Sonic-Signs-for-US-Exclusive-Rights-with-Jinpeng-Group



