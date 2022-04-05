Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Atalaya Mining PLC (TSX:AYM):
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
ATALAYA MINING PLC
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd., as investment manager for the shareholders detailed at 4 below.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
Newline Insurance Company Limited
Brit Reinsurance (Bermuda) Limited
Brit Syndicates Limited
Odyssey Reinsurance Company
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
|1 April 2022
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|4 April 2022
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.9%
|5.9%
|8,251,795
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Ordinary Shares (ISIN CY0106002112)
|8,251,795
|5.9%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
8,251,795
5.9%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
Physical or cash
Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
X
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited
|5.9%
|5.9%
Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited which acts as investment manager for each of Newline Insurance Company Limited, Brit Reinsurance (Bermuda) Limited, Brit Syndicates Limited and Odyssey Reinsurance Company (the ''Shareholders'') and, pursuant to investment agreements with each of the Shareholders, has control and discretion over the voting rights attaching to the ordinary shares of Atalaya Mining Plc owned by the
Shareholders. Each of the Shareholders is a direct or indirect subsidiary of Fairfax
Financial Holdings Limited.)
|5.9%
|5.9%
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|London, United Kingdom
|Date of completion
|4 April 2022
