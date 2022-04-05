ORHub, Inc. the Courts Rule To "Dismiss With Prejudice" the Lawsuit Brought by Frederic J. Buonincontri & Axt Analytics, LLC

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / ORHub, Inc. (OTC PINK:ORHB) ORHub announced today it has received the court ruling of an "ORDER DISMISSING WITH PREJUDICE" the litigation brought by Frederic Buonincontri and AXT Analytics, LLC in the Superior Court of the State of Arizona in and for the County of Maricopa. Honorable M. Scott McCay issued the Court Order Dismissing the case With Prejudice on March 30, 2022.

"We are very pleased with the Court's decision," CJ Wiggins, Founder, Executive Chairman, President, & CEO for ORHub, "The fact that the case was specifically ‘Dismissed with Prejudice' ensures these parties cannot continue this frivolous activity, wasting our time and resources."

"With the burden of litigation behind us, we can continue, unimpeded, on our path accomplishing our Company's goals of restoring shareholder value, deploying our new FutureORTM software platform, focusing on sales, and acquiring additional technologies and companies synergistic to our business design. Vindicated and energized, we move forward to the next phase of our business."

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub, Inc. (OTC:ORHB) is headquartered in Irvine, California. The company is focused on the Internet of Things (IoT), creating Intelligent Automation and connected mobility solutions to help revolutionize healthcare for a more sustainable and connected future. ORHub's solutions create intelligent data, activate new and improved methods of managing multi-vendor transaction details, and digitize payments, all of which improve the necessary and undervalued business relationship between hospital customers and supporting medical device and biotech vendors. These solutions are believed to form a valuable foundation for potential new uses of AI, future of quantum computing, and a mobile ecosystem for personalized implant and other patient centered information and accessibility.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of ORHub's products and services, the results from use of ORHub's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the surgical, life science, and medical device industries. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon ORHub's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent ORHub's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and ORHub disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in future filings made by ORHub and are available on the Company's website at ORHub.com from time to time.

Contact:

Jason Brown

ORHub, Inc.

612-209-7565

SOURCE: ORHub, Inc.

