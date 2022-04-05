LFTD Partners Inc. Interviewed by Proactive Investors

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Rapidly growing and profitable cannabis and psychedelics company LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB:LIFD) (www.LFTDPartners.com) announced that its Vice Chairman and COO Nick Warrender, and its President and CFO Jake Jacobs, were interviewed on Monday, April 4, 2022 by Proactive Investors. The interview can be accessed by clicking the following link: https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/OTCMKTS:LIFD/LFTD-Partners-Inc

About LFTD Partners Inc.

LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB ticker symbol LIFD) is focused upon acquiring rapidly growing and profitable companies that sell branded hemp-derived cannabinoid products, emerging psychedelic products, and other alternative lifestyle products.

LFTD Partners Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary is Lifted Made (www.LiftedMade.com), Kenosha, Wisconsin, which sells award-winning hemp-derived cannabinoid products and other psychedelic and alternative lifestyle products under its award-winning Urb Finest Flowers and Silly Shruum brands.

LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com), all located in Bend, Oregon.

LFTD Partners' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission more fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith.

CONTACTS:

Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of LFTD Partners, and CEO of Lifted Made

Phone: 224-577-8148

Email: [email protected]



William C. "Jake" Jacobs, President and CFO of LFTD Partners and of Lifted Made

Phone: 847-400-7660

Email: [email protected]

