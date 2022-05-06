Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Participation at the J.P. Morgan Eighth Annual Retail Round-up Conference

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced that Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Eighth Annual Retail Round-up Conference, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Fretail22%2Fsessions%2F41707-levi-strauss%2Fwebcast%3Fgpu_only%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bkiosk%3Dtrue. A replay of the webcast will be available on http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com through Friday, May 6, 2022.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.) is one of the world’s largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The Company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen®, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,100 retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.’s reported 2021 net revenues were $5.8 billion. For more information, go to http%3A%2F%2Flevistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.levistrauss.com.

