Funko Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek

Funko, Inc. (“Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, revealed it has been named one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies'' by Newsweek. It is the publication’s first annual ranking of publicly traded U.S. corporations.

In the Consumer Goods category, Funko earned fifth place out of 25 companies. To gather the results, Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, looked at publicly traded U.S. corporations in 22 industries with $500 million or more in annual revenues and then surveyed 50,000 U.S. residents.

“We’re both humbled and honored to be recognized alongside world renowned organizations as one of America’s Most Trusted Companies,” said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “This award is a testament to our dedicated employees, who are committed to delighting millions of pop culture fanatics through innovation and a deep connection with our fan base.”

For more information and to see the full list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022, visit www.newsweek.com%2Famericas-most-trusted-companies-2022.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Ffunko.com%2F, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (%40OriginalFunko).

