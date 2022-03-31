Trust Co Of Vermont Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SSNC,
- Added Positions: SPY, VTIP, FIS, DOW, AMZN, VZ, DD, BLK, PARA, CMCSA, JPM, INTC, LRCX, EBAY, CTVA, ADBE, NVDA, PEG, BDX, CRM, PM, HON, SYY, WMT, ENB, DE, PYPL, BMY, O, MSM, SBUX, QCOM, ORCL, AAP, TJX, USB, UL, FB, DVY, IJR, QDF, VBR, VEA, VEU, VOO, MRK, APD, ADSK, BAC, BK, CTRA, CLX, CBU, CMI, DLR, EMR, GIS, GPC, SPGI, MDT, ICE, LMT, MDLZ, BCE, IWN, CI, SHEL, SHEL, VB, MFC, VGT, VO, VOE, PSA, VTI, NUE, IWM, GS, CTSH, SPG, GLW, KHC, XYL, FSLR, TGT, WFC, WM, HPQ, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: BND, AAPL, BSV, QQQ, PFE, T, ALR, NSC, TAN, ABBV, NEE, PG, PBH, LSXMA, UPS, VFC, JNJ, COST, TFC, BIV, XOM, WRB, IBM, ITW, MAS, MCD, MMM, ES, SCCO, VRSN, PAYX, LIN, TRP, TRV, PEAK, ATVI, CHD, SCHF, AFL, PBD, DHR, ESGE, EEM, ARKK, GOOGL, GE, ATO, USMV, CSX, TDS, LSXMK, SPYX, SDY, SYF, A, PSX, GWW, EFA, ALL, WY, POR, LBTYK, TEL, AWK, DOV, SNEX, HSY, LHX, FDX, BA, ESS, LLY, DUK, ISRG, ED, COP, CL, C, LNG, CAT, CNI, NVS, SHW, SNY, PGR, BKNG, AVA, PBCT, PH, PPG, SO, NFLX, NGG, MS, MCO, MTD, MTB, KMB,
- Sold Out: TIP, ESGD, SHY, APH, ORLY, AGG, IVW, VNQ, AMD, ALB, AIG, AWR, ABC, WTRG, ACGL, AJG, AN, BMO, BNS, BHB, BAX, BHLB, BXP, BRKL, BRO, CBZ, CPT, KMX, CHKP, CHH, CINF, CAG, DPZ, DMLP, EOG, EMN, EW, EPD, EL, EXC, FRT, GOOD, GSK, HSIC, HUM, IDXX, IRM, J, JCI, KRC, MET, MCHP, MSI, PKG, PRU, DGX, RPM, RSG, ROP, RY, ONTO, SLB, SRE, SWK, STT, TFX, TRI, TRMB, UNF, UVSP, WDFC, WBA, EVRG, WTFC, XEL, ETV, BR, BIP, FNV, KDP, DG, LEA, AMRC, BYDDY, FRC, NOW, HASI, BABA, CDK, KEYS, BST, SHOP, RUN, HPE, FTV, HWM, FND, MRNA, DES, FBGX, FREL, IBB, IEFA, IEMG, IJS, IJT, IVE, IWD, IWF, IWP, IWS, LQD, MTUM, MUB, PKW, SCZ, SOXX, TQQQ, VBK, VCSH, XLK, XLY, AOS, ABM, PLD, ASML, AKAM, ALGN, ALKS, LNT, AEE, NLY, ATRS, AON, ADM, ARNA, AVY, BHP, BP, BPT, BMI, BLL, BLDP, GOLD, BIG, BKH, BSX, BTI, CAL, BF.B, CBRE, CTS, CCMP, CPB, CAH, CSL, CWST, CE, CNC, LUMN, CRL, SCHW, CTAS, CTXS, NNN, COO, INGR, CCI, CW, DTE, DAR, DVN, DXCM, DLTR, EWBC, DISH, EIX, EA, EFX, EQR, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FCN, FAST, FITB, FR, FISV, FLS, FMX, F, BEN, FMS, GME, GRMN, IT, RHP, GPN, GFF, HSBC, HAIN, HAL, HALO, HOG, HIG, HAS, HE, HA, WELL, HOLX, HBNC, HRL, HST, HBAN, INFO, ITT, IDA, ILMN, TT, IP, IPG, JBLU, KAMN, KR, LKQ, LEN, JEF, LBTYA, MMP, MGA, MRO, MPX, MMC, MAT, MCK, MPW, MU, MYE, NFG, NOV, NWL, NEM, NI, NOK, NTRS, NUAN, OXY, ODC, OMC, ONCY, OKE, PCAR, PNM, PPL, PKE, FRPH, PLUG, PII, STL, PWR, RYN, REGN, RF, RMD, RHI, SSB, SEIC, STX, SBNY, SKX, SWKS, LUV, EQNR, SUI, NLOK, TSM, AXON, TDY, THO, TTE, TGI, TYL, UAL, UAA, UNFI, URI, UTL, KMPR, UHT, VLO, VGR, VTR, VRTX, VOD, VMC, WPC, WAB, GHC, WRE, WTS, ANTM, WVVI, WMB, WTW, WEC, XLNX, AUY, ZBRA, STAR, BF.A, L, LEN.B, RDS.B, MHN, ASA, BCV, JHS, TY, MCI, NRK, ENX, CII, EOS, CODI, TNL, HBI, AVXL, AVAV, TMUS, BX, LULU, MASI, VMW, SATS, AUPH, SRNE, DISCK, MICCF, SFTBY, WKHS, STWD, ATNM, VRSK, CVE, PBA, PLOW, FAF, KKR, LYB, GM, HHC, KMI, HII, STAG, EMO, AMCX, APTV, ZNGA, ALSN, RCEL, ENPH, PNR, WDAY, MPLX, ALEX, FWONA, VOYA, IVH, BLUE, ESPR, DOC, GCI, CGC, RYAM, ACB, FWONK, AVNS, LBRDA, BOX, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, NVTA, FTAI, NNDM, BLD, TDOC, CC, LILA, LILAK, NTRA, MSGS, SQ, MIME, GCP, TWLO, TTD, YUMC, LW, CNDT, SNAP, GOOS, CVNA, APPN, BHF, FUV, NVT, DOCU, INSP, WH, FOCS, DELL, ALC, ZM, KTB, LKNCY, FREE, CRWD, AMCR, INMD, TXG, PTON, VNT, FSR, DM, UWMC, UWMC, ME, ONL, ARKG, BIBL, BNDX, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, BSJO, BUG, CGW, DGRO, DGRW, DIA, EDEN, ESGV, FDN, FIW, FXH, GDXJ, GSLC, HAIL, HYLB, IAU, ICVT, IDV, IEF, IEI, IGF, IGOV, IHI, ILF, ISMD, ITA, ITOT, IUSV, IWC, IWL, IXUS, MGC, MVV, NOBL, PAVE, PFFD, PGJ, QDEF, QQQJ, QTEC, SCHA, SCHR, SGOL, SLV, SPLB, SPLG, SPTM, SPYD, SSO, STIP, TPHD, TPLC, USRT, UWM, VDC, VDE, VHT, VIS, VOT, VSS, VT, VXF, WWJD, XLE, XLF,
These are the top 5 holdings of TRUST CO OF VERMONT
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 458,615 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 175,015 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,868 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,002 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 113,870 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.89 and $84.24, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $453.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,739 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 474.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $121.71, with an estimated average price of $104.66. The stock is now traded at around $104.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Dow Inc by 153.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.62 and $64.7, with an estimated average price of $60.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,562 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.81 and $84.97, with an estimated average price of $77.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,699 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 170.77%. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $70, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,123 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $469 and $729.82, with an estimated average price of $584.25. The stock is now traded at around $505.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $67.21 and $80.45, with an estimated average price of $75.31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $83.21 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $84.45.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $75.01.Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $86.77, with an estimated average price of $77.49.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73.Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.11%. The sale prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 81,381 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.82%. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 45,727 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.21%. The sale prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $362.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 7,078 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: AlerisLife Inc (ALR)
Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in AlerisLife Inc by 94.48%. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $3.09, with an estimated average price of $2.68. The stock is now traded at around $2.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 12,511 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.27%. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $86.61, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 8,506 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: VF Corp (VFC)
Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in VF Corp by 52.31%. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 3,846 shares as of 2022-03-31.
