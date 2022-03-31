Trust Co Of Vermont Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Dow Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, AlerisLife Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Vermont. As of 2022Q1, Trust Co Of Vermont owns 309 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 458,615 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 175,015 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,868 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,002 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 113,870 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.89 and $84.24, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $453.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,739 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 474.64%. The purchase prices were between $86.25 and $121.71, with an estimated average price of $104.66. The stock is now traded at around $104.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,240 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Dow Inc by 153.42%. The purchase prices were between $56.62 and $64.7, with an estimated average price of $60.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,562 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 40.57%. The purchase prices were between $68.81 and $84.97, with an estimated average price of $77.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,699 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc by 170.77%. The purchase prices were between $62.32 and $70, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,123 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $469 and $729.82, with an estimated average price of $584.25. The stock is now traded at around $505.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $121.94 and $128.33, with an estimated average price of $124.7.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $67.21 and $80.45, with an estimated average price of $75.31.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $83.21 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $75.01.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $86.77, with an estimated average price of $77.49.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73.

Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.11%. The sale prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 81,381 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.82%. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $80.49, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 45,727 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.21%. The sale prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $362.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 7,078 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in AlerisLife Inc by 94.48%. The sale prices were between $2.02 and $3.09, with an estimated average price of $2.68. The stock is now traded at around $2.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 12,511 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.27%. The sale prices were between $80.87 and $86.61, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 8,506 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trust Co Of Vermont reduced to a holding in VF Corp by 52.31%. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $75.76, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $55.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Trust Co Of Vermont still held 3,846 shares as of 2022-03-31.