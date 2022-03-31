Modus Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: XOP, VTV, CRWD, XOM, WMT, BHG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Chevron Corp, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Bio-Techne Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Modus Advisors, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Modus Advisors, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,818 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 292,950 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 45,996 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,224 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 115,516 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.74%

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.03 and $138.6, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 41,415 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,906 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.77 and $227.08, with an estimated average price of $185.87. The stock is now traded at around $220.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,586 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.53 and $149.87, with an estimated average price of $140.86. The stock is now traded at around $152.328200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $3.82, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $75.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 115,516 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $75.425900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 75,055 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 354.57%. The purchase prices were between $119.26 and $170.9, with an estimated average price of $143.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.519000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,756 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,807 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $216.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $162.73 and $226.47, with an estimated average price of $190.52.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $353.85 and $487.79, with an estimated average price of $412.15.

Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $120.56 and $161.25, with an estimated average price of $140.53.