Modus Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: XOP, VTV, CRWD, XOM, WMT, BHG,
- Added Positions: USMV, SCHG, CVX, QQQ, SCHB, SCHX, TGT, AMZN, SQ, DGRO, NVDA, BA, CRM, MNA, DIS, PANW, SCHA, DOCU, UBER, TTC, IYJ, JNJ, JPM, LULU, NEE, GSIE, PYPL, BX, PLD, PG, HD, GILD, EME, AMT, VB, MCD, COST, GM, SBUX, JEPI,
- Reduced Positions: QQQJ, SCHO, SCHZ, SCHP, MINT, BSV, XLF, BRK.B, JPST, RSP, JMST, AGG, SPY, QAI, SCHF, TIP, SCHE, SCHM, DAL, VWO, PENN,
- Sold Out: FDN, BABA, SWKS, TECH,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 29,818 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 292,950 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 45,996 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,224 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 115,516 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.74%
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.03 and $138.6, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $137.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 41,415 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,906 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.77 and $227.08, with an estimated average price of $185.87. The stock is now traded at around $220.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,586 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.53 and $149.87, with an estimated average price of $140.86. The stock is now traded at around $152.328200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)
Modus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $3.82, with an estimated average price of $2.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 17,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.63 and $80.12, with an estimated average price of $75.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 115,516 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.80%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $75.425900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 75,055 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 354.57%. The purchase prices were between $119.26 and $170.9, with an estimated average price of $143.03. The stock is now traded at around $165.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 90.82%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.519000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,756 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 89.65%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,807 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Modus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $216.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $162.73 and $226.47, with an estimated average price of $190.52.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52.Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $353.85 and $487.79, with an estimated average price of $412.15.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Modus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $120.56 and $161.25, with an estimated average price of $140.53.
