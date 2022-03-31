Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC Buys Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggre

New Purchases: FLRT, IEI, SPXS, SQQQ, CPG, MARA, RADA, RES, USX, SIEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, sells Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 43,934 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 90,358 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 73,381 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.73% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 28 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 61,745 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.49 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 134,156 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.32 and $127.91, with an estimated average price of $125.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 52,625 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $23.15, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 64,164 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.7 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $39.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.408100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,186 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.64 and $7.86, with an estimated average price of $6.74. The stock is now traded at around $7.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 85,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.79 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,269 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.73%. The purchase prices were between $78.52 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 161,272 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.73%. The purchase prices were between $191.14 and $224.88, with an estimated average price of $203.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 73,381 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.38%. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $82.97. The stock is now traded at around $81.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,464 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $130.74 and $165.02, with an estimated average price of $145.92. The stock is now traded at around $149.219600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,541 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $74, with an estimated average price of $63.98. The stock is now traded at around $66.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,618 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 29.29%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,706 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $118.19 and $130.43, with an estimated average price of $124.24.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $238.69 and $315.6, with an estimated average price of $273.89.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF. The sale prices were between $40.04 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $44.09.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $93.04 and $157.62, with an estimated average price of $122.52.

Silverleafe Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $57.49.