Appleton Partners Inc Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Ecolab Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc

54 minutes ago
Investment company Appleton Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, sells Ecolab Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Quidel Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Partners Inc. As of 2022Q1, Appleton Partners Inc owns 303 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Appleton Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleton+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Appleton Partners Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 479,901 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 477,503 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,419 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  4. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 687,322 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,413 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
New Purchase: BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $50.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,483 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,378 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $131.65 and $168.12, with an estimated average price of $143.5. The stock is now traded at around $166.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $25.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 102.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 623,207 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 103.04%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 184,842 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 133,918 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 106.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 157,898 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 58.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 178,394 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 79.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.398700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,377 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $88.44 and $134.29, with an estimated average price of $106.57.

Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $36.01 and $57.1, with an estimated average price of $45.48.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $54.65, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25.

Sold Out: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $224.5 and $321.97, with an estimated average price of $272.5.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.87 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $100.28.



