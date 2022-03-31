Appleton Partners Inc Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Ecolab Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: ICSH, F, ACWV, SRE, ES, FLTR, COP, DUK, SHEL, SHEL, RSP, IYE,

SCHX, SCHA, XLE, JPST, SCHH, HERO, SBUX, JPM, MS, XOP, WSO, IEMG, BRK.B, RIVN, VLO, TSM, ZBRA, SCHF, SCHG, QQQ, RSG, VEA, SPAB, JPSE, ARE, JPME, WCN, AVGO, IVV, XLV, BKLN, IAGG, IWR, VWO, XLU, XLK, SPIB, GLD, QAI, LVMUY, NOC, RTX, XLC, CRM, SHOP, DIA, CMG, SRAD, SIVB, TXN, XLY, BX, EMLP, COMB, CTLT, VSGX, VUG, VMBS, VOO, MDY, VTV, IBM, INVH, JNK, SCHD, FNDX, SCHE, ESGD, ESGE, ESML, IJH, XLF, AMD, Reduced Positions: ECL, AAPL, PYPL, SHW, JMST, TMO, FLRN, ACN, COST, MSFT, ZTS, INTU, ROP, ATVI, EW, EA, MRK, PEP, TMUS, TSLA, VZ, V, ADBE, AMT, COLD, T, SCHW, C, ICE, JNJ, MCD, PAYX, TGT, TEL, TJX, UNH, VRSN, VRTX, QEMM, MMM, ABT, APD, ABNB, GOOGL, KO, DHR, EBAY, EL, CIBR, GILD, GS, ITW, IQV, IBB, MDT, FB, MNST, NVDA, NXPI, PANW, PPG, SPGI, TWTR, UNP, IWM, VYM, AKAM, ALB, AMP, APH, ANTM, ADSK, ADP, BAX, BDX, BKNG, BMY, CAT, CVX, CB, CHD, CME, CL, CMCSA, ED, CSX, CVS, DE, DEO, DPZ, LLY, EOG, EVRI, FHI, FISV, GD, GE, HON, ILMN, INTC, KKR, LOW, MTCH, MGM, MDLZ, NKE, NTRS, ORCL, PFE, PNC, RJF, SMG, NOW, SYY, TT, UPS, VALE, VNQ, VFC, WM, WAB, JUST, SHY, IJR, AGG, IAU, USMV, IWO, IWN, IWP, JPIN, SCHP, PPTY, VIG, VEU, BND, VTI,

Investment company Appleton Partners Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, sells Ecolab Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Tesla Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Quidel Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Partners Inc. As of 2022Q1, Appleton Partners Inc owns 303 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 479,901 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 477,503 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,419 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 687,322 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,413 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $50.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,483 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,660 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.35 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $106.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,378 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $131.65 and $168.12, with an estimated average price of $143.5. The stock is now traded at around $166.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.97 and $25.3, with an estimated average price of $25.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,430 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 102.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 623,207 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 103.04%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $47.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 184,842 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 133,918 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 106.21%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 157,898 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 58.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.78 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 178,394 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 79.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44. The stock is now traded at around $84.398700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,377 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $88.44 and $134.29, with an estimated average price of $106.57.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $36.01 and $57.1, with an estimated average price of $45.48.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.37 and $54.65, with an estimated average price of $53.08.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $224.5 and $321.97, with an estimated average price of $272.5.

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.87 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $100.28.