Farmers Trust Co Buys Chubb, International Business Machines Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EOG Resources Inc

- New Purchases: CB, NEM,
- Added Positions: IBM, FMNB, DHI, WMT, STX, T, ADBE, XLY, VZ, JNJ, NOW, ILMN, GSK, WTRG, TEL, SBUX, GLD, ROP, APD, MO, TJX, AMZN, STZ, PM, KMI, JCI, CMI, INTC, HBAN, PYPL, AMAT, NUE, SHEL, SHEL, SHOP, FE,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, HPQ, QQQ, AAPL, SPY, WFC, CVS, BRK.B, CAT, SLB, TFC, CBOE, LRCX, WY, MAA, CINF, NDSN, PNC, MET, LMT, XLE, IWD, IVV, IJH, ABC, HD, ANTM, BAC, CVX, ABT, PWR, AFL, VLO, TGT, SO, CI, KO, RTX, QCOM, COP, OTIS, DRI, DE, DOW, EMR, KMB, ITW,
- Sold Out: CTSH, EOG, CE, ITB, DD, CLX, HCA, BSTZ, SURRF,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,983 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,371 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,523 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,795 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 89,671 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.23%
Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $191.44 and $217.78, with an estimated average price of $203.13. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 22,815 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 49,310 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 1793.04%. The purchase prices were between $121.35 and $138.22, with an estimated average price of $130.38. The stock is now traded at around $129.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 32,901 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB)
Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Farmers National Banc Corp by 84.01%. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 470,603 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 599.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $86.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 52,475 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.35 and $116.02, with an estimated average price of $102.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,744 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $179.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $81.79 and $93.12, with an estimated average price of $87.83.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $91.16 and $124.51, with an estimated average price of $111.32.Sold Out: Celanese Corp (CE)
Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $133.62 and $173.82, with an estimated average price of $152.91.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $59.26 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $68.37.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.81 and $84.97, with an estimated average price of $77.87.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $228.85 and $267.17, with an estimated average price of $251.1.
