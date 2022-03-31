Farmers Trust Co Buys Chubb, International Business Machines Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EOG Resources Inc

New Purchases: CB, NEM,

Youngstown, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chubb, International Business Machines Corp, Newmont Corp, Farmers National Banc Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Celanese Corp, HP Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers Trust Co. As of 2022Q1, Farmers Trust Co owns 161 stocks with a total value of $466 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 137,983 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,371 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 46,523 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,795 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 89,671 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.23%

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $191.44 and $217.78, with an estimated average price of $203.13. The stock is now traded at around $215.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 22,815 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 49,310 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 1793.04%. The purchase prices were between $121.35 and $138.22, with an estimated average price of $130.38. The stock is now traded at around $129.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 32,901 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Farmers National Banc Corp by 84.01%. The purchase prices were between $16.97 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $17.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 470,603 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 599.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $86.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 52,475 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 29.14%. The purchase prices were between $86.35 and $116.02, with an estimated average price of $102.57. The stock is now traded at around $88.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,744 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 34.59%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $179.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $81.79 and $93.12, with an estimated average price of $87.83.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $91.16 and $124.51, with an estimated average price of $111.32.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $133.62 and $173.82, with an estimated average price of $152.91.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $59.26 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $68.37.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.81 and $84.97, with an estimated average price of $77.87.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $228.85 and $267.17, with an estimated average price of $251.1.