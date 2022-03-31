Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells SPDR Biotech ETF, Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Winfield Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells SPDR Biotech ETF, Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winfield Associates, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Winfield Associates, Inc. owns 153 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winfield Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winfield+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Winfield Associates, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,475 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,035 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,941 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,061 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,544 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
New Purchase: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,537 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.03 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $55.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.478400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,205 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $183.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Remitly Global Inc (RELY)

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,059 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $119.15 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $124.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 54,282 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,059 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 97.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.596300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 193.52%. The purchase prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57. The stock is now traded at around $448.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 84.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 79,625 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $64.3 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $80.37.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $126.46 and $235.05, with an estimated average price of $168.57.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $88, with an estimated average price of $75.38.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $63.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Winfield Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Winfield Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Winfield Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Winfield Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Winfield Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles