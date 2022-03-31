Winfield Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells SPDR Biotech ETF, Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: LAC, KBE, TRV, BATT, RELY,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Lockheed Martin Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, sells SPDR Biotech ETF, Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, ServiceNow Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winfield Associates, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Winfield Associates, Inc. owns 153 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,475 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,035 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,941 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 30,061 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,544 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $28.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,537 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.03 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $55.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.63 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.478400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,205 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.75 and $187.75, with an estimated average price of $171.29. The stock is now traded at around $183.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,059 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 70.48%. The purchase prices were between $119.15 and $129.75, with an estimated average price of $124.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 54,282 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 115.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,059 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 97.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.596300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 193.52%. The purchase prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57. The stock is now traded at around $448.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,897 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.40%. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 84.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 79,625 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $64.3 and $109.52, with an estimated average price of $80.37.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $126.46 and $235.05, with an estimated average price of $168.57.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $88, with an estimated average price of $75.38.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68.

Winfield Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $63.49.