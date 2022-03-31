Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc Buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Deere, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, ,

New Purchases: ITA, XLE,

ITA, XLE, Added Positions: SHEL, SHEL, DE, CLF, GS, ON, JPM, V, CVX, COST, UNH, BX, DVN, GBDC, URI, IAT, RYT, GNRC, CAE,

SHEL, SHEL, DE, CLF, GS, ON, JPM, V, CVX, COST, UNH, BX, DVN, GBDC, URI, IAT, RYT, GNRC, CAE, Reduced Positions: FB, AAPL, XLY, MSFT, NEE, DIS, PYPL, GOOG, TMO, ZTS, NKE, PWR, CRM, BAC, DHR, VZ, J, XLI, NSRGY, ORCL, SPGI, LIN, TT, UPS, INTC, IBM, AWK, HON, HTLD, AME, ETN, ADP, CET, HSIC, CTVA, SLB, SBUX, SYK, TGT, BDX, T, UHT, GDX, WMT, CHD, GLW, ITW, CCI, NUE, CFR, DOW, DUK, MDLZ, DD, MKL, MPC, XLF, GILD, HUBB,

FB, AAPL, XLY, MSFT, NEE, DIS, PYPL, GOOG, TMO, ZTS, NKE, PWR, CRM, BAC, DHR, VZ, J, XLI, NSRGY, ORCL, SPGI, LIN, TT, UPS, INTC, IBM, AWK, HON, HTLD, AME, ETN, ADP, CET, HSIC, CTVA, SLB, SBUX, SYK, TGT, BDX, T, UHT, GDX, WMT, CHD, GLW, ITW, CCI, NUE, CFR, DOW, DUK, MDLZ, DD, MKL, MPC, XLF, GILD, HUBB, Sold Out: RDS.B, MNR, RPM, SHW, IR, SAM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shell PLC, Shell PLC, Deere, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, , , RPM International Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. As of 2022Q1, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc owns 233 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEVILLE RODIE & SHAW INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neville+rodie+%26+shaw+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 715,990 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 181,511 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 91,066 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,665 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 242,024 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.68 and $112.95, with an estimated average price of $106.22. The stock is now traded at around $110.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,410 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,581 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Shell PLC by 400.30%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 123,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Shell PLC by 400.30%. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 123,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 86.40%. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $417.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,553 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 50.34%. The purchase prices were between $16.21 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 259,035 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 41.91%. The purchase prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51. The stock is now traded at around $324.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $44.64 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.85 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $20.94.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in RPM International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.35, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $233.59 and $339.12, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $44.9 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $346.62 and $520.2, with an estimated average price of $416.86.