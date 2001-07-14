The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid Group, Inc. (“Lucid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LCID) common stock between November 15, 2021 and February 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Lucid investors have until May 31, 2022, to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 28, 2022, Lucid disclosed that it had only delivered approximately 125 EVs in 2021 – 452 less than expected – and would only produce between 12,000 and 14,000 EVs in 2022, despite previous claims that it would produce 20,000. The Company also announced that it would delay the launch of its Lucid Gravity SUV from 2023 to 2024, citing “the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges” as the cause.

On this news, Lucid’s common stock fell $3.99, or 13.8%, to close at $24.99 per share on March 1, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants overstated Lucid’s production capabilities while concealing that “extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges” were hampering the Company’s operations from the start of the Class Period.

If you purchased Lucid securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 31, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Lucid securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

