Tiderock Companies Completes Acquisition of Florida Certified General Contractor

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC:TDRK) is pleased to announce that it completed the acquisition and executed definitive agreements to acquire 51% of Charles Burgan LLC, a Florida based Certified General Contractor.

Charles Burgan LLC, a Certified General Contractor, has been serving the Florida Market since 2006. The firm provides full design and build services for both Residential and Commercial Construction. With the closing of the transaction, the Company has initiated the process to formerly change the name to Sora Burgan Construction, LLC.

Tom Fore, commented, "This acquisition marks another milestone for Tiderock as we continue with our mission to build a diverse real estate company. By vertically integrating, Tiderock is able to not only capture additional revenues from the construction business, but this strategic acquisition gives the company the opportunity to manage those projects directly we are developing in the Florida Marketplace."

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies is a diversified investment and advisory services company, specializing on real estate, land development, infrastructure, and private equity. With over 20 years of real estate experience, the Company specializes in land development, mixed-use real estate development, project management and public-private partnerships. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

About Sora Burgan Construction, LLC

Sora Burgan Constructions LLC (formerly known as Charles Burgan LLC) is a Certified General Contractor, has been serving the Florida Market since 2006. The firm provides full design and build services for both Residential, Commercial and Marine Construction. Sora Burgan Construction has the resources to service the entire Florida marketplace.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

