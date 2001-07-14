Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a premier global nutrition company, will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the company’s senior management team will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.

The dial-in number for this conference call, for domestic callers is (833) 962-1459, and (956) 394-3596 for international callers (Conference ID: 8987991). Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.herbalife.com.

An audio replay will be available following the completion of the conference call in MP3 format, or by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers, or (404) 537-3406 for international callers (conference ID: 8987991). The webcast of the teleconference will be archived and available on the company’s investor relations site.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

