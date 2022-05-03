Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advisory for Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Edison International (NYSE: EIX):

WHAT:

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (Pacific Time)

NUMBERS:

1-888-673-9780 – for callers in the United States

1-312-470-0178 – for international callers

PASSCODE:

Edison

WEBCAST:

www.edisoninvestor.com

REPLAY:

In addition to the live conference call and webcast, a telephone replay will be available through May 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the following numbers:

1-866-357-4207 – for callers in the United States

1-203-369-0123 – for international callers

Passcode: 9461

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220405006196r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405006196/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles