One of the Country's Top Strategic Consumer Marketers Joins H&R Block as Its Chief Marketing & Experience Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (: HRB) today announces that Jill Cress will join the company on May 2 as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer and will be a member of the company’s Senior Leadership Team reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Jones. Cress will lead all aspects of the company’s marketing and communication efforts, driving the company’s transformation, delivering growth, and increasing the brand’s relevance.



“Jill is one of the premier strategic marketing leaders in the United States,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block President & Chief Executive Officer. “From acquisition and engagement strategies to digital experiences and brand storytelling, she has delivered revenue growth and cultural relevance for top global brands. I am thrilled to have her as part of Block’s leadership team and look forward to how she will amplify the growth and transformation work underway.”

Cress is a holistic marketer and brand builder, delivering financial results through modern marketing growth tactics, insights-led branding, and product and experience design. Most recently she served as Vice President Brand Marketing for PayPal where she led the brand strategy and redesign for the PayPal and Venmo brands building on her experience as Vice President Consumer Marketing leading a global team of marketers responsible for growing engagement and revenue across the PayPal and Venmo portfolios, reaching more than 350 million consumers around the world. In addition, she was the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at National Geographic Partners and served for more than 20 years at MasterCard Worldwide where she held executive leadership roles in strategy and marketing, in addition to serving as country general manager for United Kingdom and Ireland.

“H&R Block’s purpose to provide help and inspire confidence in its clients and communities everywhere is more important than ever,” said Cress. “My career journey has also been focused on empowering as many people as possible, whether through financial services, technology, or enabling them to explore the world. I am delighted to be joining H&R Block, a company whose purpose is so closely aligned with my own, and I am eager to help accelerate the company’s momentum.”

She has been recognized numerous times as one of the best-of-the-best in marketing, named to Forbes’ list of the World’s 50 Most Influential CMOs, Forbes’ inaugural CMO Next List, and Business Insider’s 25 Most Innovative CMOs. She serves on the boards of the Ad Council and New York Advertising Club.

Cress holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

