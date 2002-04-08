Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, CHRS), today announced that effective March 31, 2022, the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors granted options to purchase an aggregate of 461,000 shares of the common stock of the Company to newly hired employees with a per share exercise price of $12.91, the closing trading price on the grant date. One Chief level executive was granted options to purchase 200,000 shares as well as 50,000 restricted stock units. 18 non-officer employees were granted options to purchase an aggregate of 261,000 shares.

The stock options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Coherus BioSciences, Inc. 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Company’s board of directors in June 2016 under Rule 5635(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Select Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the Company.

