Orion Engineered Carbons Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Orion+Engineered+Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that the company will release its first quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to be followed by a conference call on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (EDT).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through May 12, 2022:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13727988

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the company's website at: orioncarbons.com.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers’ exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability and add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 14 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company’s corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world’s longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers’ needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

