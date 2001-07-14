Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For May 4th

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing first quarter results after the market closes on May 3, 2022. A conference call will be held on May 4, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release, summary presentation and financial supplement will be available through the company's website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth’s conference call will be accessible via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Genworth’s May 4th conference call is 888-208-1820 or 323-794-2110 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 8305163. To participate in the call by webcast, register at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.genworth.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

A replay of the call will be available at 888-203-1112or719-457-0820 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 8305163 through May 18, 2022. The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website for one year.

Prior to Genworth’s conference call, our publicly traded subsidiary, Enact Holdings, Inc. (Enact) (NASDAQ: ACT), announced it will hold a conference call on May 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results from the first quarter. Enact’s conference call can be accessed via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Enact’s May 4th conference call is 833-730-3978 or 720-405-2123 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 6293684. To participate in the call by webcast, register at https%3A%2F%2Fir.enactmi.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 provider of products, services and solutions that help families address the financial challenges of aging. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, we apply our nearly 150 years of experience each day to helping people navigate caregiving options and fund their long term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth visit genworth.com, and for more information on Enact visit enactmi.com.

