NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 5, 2022

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

What:

Newpark Resources First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central

How:

Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.

Where:

www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 18, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13728615#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek


Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer


Newpark Resources, Inc.


[email protected]


281-362-6800

favicon.png?sn=DA13998&sd=2022-04-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-announces-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301517939.html

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.

