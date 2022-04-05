Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ONE Gas First Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., April 5, 2022

TULSA, Okla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its first quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Monday, May 2, 2022.

ONE_Gas_Logo.jpg

The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time).

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

Event: ONE Gas first quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast
Date and Time: May 3, 2022
11 a.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Central
Phone Number: Dial 888-254-3590, pass code 9128072
Webcast Access: www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 9128072.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse
918-947-7472

Media Contact: Leah Harper
918-947-7123

favicon.png?sn=DA14884&sd=2022-04-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-first-quarter-2022-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-301518267.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA14884&Transmission_Id=202204051615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA14884&DateId=20220405
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles