jvl associates llc Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Asana Inc, Amplitude Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, jvl associates llc. As of 2022Q1, jvl associates llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 452,249 shares, 28.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.30% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 76,710 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,499 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.74% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 44,039 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.85% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 20,551 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%

jvl associates llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $259.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,289 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $366.2 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $409.89. The stock is now traded at around $413.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 562 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $55.84 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $59.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,716 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $92.79 and $107.28, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $100.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 452,249 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.74%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $361.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 40,499 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $250.41 and $284.46, with an estimated average price of $265.44. The stock is now traded at around $264.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 44,039 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $310.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,597 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $52.34.

jvl associates llc sold out a holding in Amplitude Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $52.9, with an estimated average price of $30.42.

jvl associates llc sold out a holding in Resonant Inc. The sale prices were between $1.23 and $4.49, with an estimated average price of $3.

jvl associates llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.2%. The sale prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $106.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.05%. jvl associates llc still held 37,536 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 83.03%. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $191.51, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $179.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.6%. jvl associates llc still held 3,060 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 55.97%. The sale prices were between $34 and $38.98, with an estimated average price of $35.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. jvl associates llc still held 20,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.

jvl associates llc reduced to a holding in Novartis AG by 32.58%. The sale prices were between $80.11 and $90.62, with an estimated average price of $86.64. The stock is now traded at around $88.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. jvl associates llc still held 3,300 shares as of 2022-03-31.