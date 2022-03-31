Adirondack Trust Co Buys Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Enviva Inc
- New Purchases: VFH, EWY, GUNR, VTV, USRT, DVN, ECL, FBND, EWRE, TAN, BBY, IBB, LAD, ADSK, CIEN, BLNK, BEEM,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, TSLA, AMAT, SPY, CVX, XLF, BRK.B, ORCL, V, ABBV, AMD, DHR, DUK, FB, AGG, MET, NKE, VLO, AMGN, INTC, JNJ, NVDA, BLK, BMY, CSCO, KO, HON, PFE, PRU, VZ, BAC, C, JPM, LMT, MRK, MSFT, WMB, ADBE, CAT, DIS, DOW, XOM, IWD, MS, PG, UNH, ABT, DTE, LLY, MCD, PSX, MMM, AXP, AMT, COST, HD, EFG, NFLX, QCOM, REGN, SO, SYK, VTHR, WM, D, FDX, GSK, IBM, K, PEP, UPS, VRTX, CVS, CL, GD, ICE, ISRG, SUSA, CRM, UNP, XEL, ARCE, T, ARKQ, CMCSA, EXC, QCLN, GILD, EEM, EFA, IJH, IWO, OM, TROW, PUBM, SCHA, SIX, TJX, TMDX, USB, YUM, CMBM, KNSA, SGH, VINP, FROG, BMTX, CRAI, CNTA, CHS, CLPT, CMPS, DCBO, DPZ, DFH, ETSY, DIBS, FLGT, GOOD, LAND, CCRD, IWR, ICLN, ISDR, LOW, MITK, ONTF, PTON, PLUG, RMNI, HAIL, SMID, SMMT, GRNB, SMH, VMW, WFC, WFCF, ZY,
- Reduced Positions: VTWO, MDY, VTI, IJR, ADP, NEE, VWO, BA, CARR, EMR, OTIS, F, WMT, PEG, PKI, BP, CSIQ, CP, CSX, ATVI, HP, VNQ, BK, BDX, SRE, SLB, GLD, PNC, COP, NOC, EBAY, MDLZ, IEMG, HOG,
- Sold Out: EVA, ICF, JHSC, PETS, HAL, RDS.B, FPL, NKLA, DOCN,
For the details of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adirondack+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,481 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,199 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,349 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 59,348 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,864 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.88 and $101.31, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $92.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.82 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $72.57. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,447 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $147.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $62.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $233.51, with an estimated average price of $188.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1091.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06. The stock is now traded at around $121.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,960 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 63.26%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,905 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36. The stock is now traded at around $226.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $82.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,533 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Nike Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,652 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $64.53 and $79.3, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $64.36 and $75.08, with an estimated average price of $68.65.Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $33.99.Sold Out: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $23.62 and $29.18, with an estimated average price of $25.9.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $32.29.Sold Out: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $6.31, with an estimated average price of $5.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. ADIRONDACK TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADIRONDACK TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADIRONDACK TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADIRONDACK TRUST CO keeps buying