Adirondack Trust Co Buys Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Enviva Inc

50 minutes ago
Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company Adirondack Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Oracle Corp, Visa Inc, sells Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Enviva Inc, Ford Motor Co, Canadian Solar Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adirondack Trust Co. As of 2022Q1, Adirondack Trust Co owns 436 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ADIRONDACK TRUST CO
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 45,481 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,199 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,349 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 59,348 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,864 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.88 and $101.31, with an estimated average price of $95.4. The stock is now traded at around $92.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.82 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $72.57. The stock is now traded at around $70.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,447 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $39.42 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $147.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 365 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $62.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Adirondack Trust Co initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $233.51, with an estimated average price of $188.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 32.68%. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1091.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 46.89%. The purchase prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06. The stock is now traded at around $121.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,960 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 63.26%. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,905 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36. The stock is now traded at around $226.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 45.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $82.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,533 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Adirondack Trust Co added to a holding in Nike Inc by 25.28%. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $140.68. The stock is now traded at around $132.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,652 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $64.53 and $79.3, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $64.36 and $75.08, with an estimated average price of $68.65.

Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.64, with an estimated average price of $33.99.

Sold Out: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $23.62 and $29.18, with an estimated average price of $25.9.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $32.29.

Sold Out: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)

Adirondack Trust Co sold out a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $6.31, with an estimated average price of $5.97.



