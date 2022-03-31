Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Birinyi Associates Inc Buys Procter & Gamble Co, Chevron Corp, Blackstone Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Carvana Co

50 minutes ago
Westport, CT, based Investment company Birinyi Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Procter & Gamble Co, Chevron Corp, Blackstone Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Shopify Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Carvana Co, RH, Broadcom Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birinyi Associates Inc. As of 2022Q1, Birinyi Associates Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $290 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BIRINYI ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 408,074 shares, 24.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,514 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.54%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,259 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,526 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 54,465 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.48 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $72.37. The stock is now traded at around $71.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.78 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $153.24. The stock is now traded at around $155.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $102.72, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $42.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $630.82 and $703.36, with an estimated average price of $670.23. The stock is now traded at around $690.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.19 and $259.81, with an estimated average price of $230.1. The stock is now traded at around $204.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Birinyi Associates Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $57.88 and $62.85, with an estimated average price of $60.85. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,294 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 116.48%. The purchase prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55. The stock is now traded at around $154.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 98.54%. The purchase prices were between $119.26 and $170.9, with an estimated average price of $143.03. The stock is now traded at around $163.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $108.62 and $137.98, with an estimated average price of $121.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 31,775 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 52.52%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: NVR Inc (NVR)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in NVR Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $4467.27 and $5819.68, with an estimated average price of $5103.32. The stock is now traded at around $4390.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Birinyi Associates Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $121.35 and $138.22, with an estimated average price of $130.38. The stock is now traded at around $128.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $103.84 and $239.63, with an estimated average price of $145.67.

Sold Out: RH (RH)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $325.08 and $538.32, with an estimated average price of $400.82.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $181.48 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $223.56.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $132.87 and $168.87, with an estimated average price of $151.15.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Birinyi Associates Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $126.46 and $235.05, with an estimated average price of $168.57.



