Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys Deere, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells MSCI Inc, , Waste Management Inc
- New Purchases: DE, AIG, AMAT, GOLD, BTU, JBGS, LH, SM, NC, PAAS, VRNS, CWH, SAVE, FLWS, SSSS, SCOR, MG, AJRD, CDE, LMNR, MDU, NLS, JOB, PAYX, FRT, SWI, APO, SWX, SHYF, SCHW, VIV, PDER, ESGC, CANB, PXD, PINS, AGM.A, WHR, ROK, RF, PWR, OKE, VTRS, TAP, MHK, MAS, EOG, CAG, APD,
- Added Positions: PULS, AMD, FB, PFFV, VRP, IGSB, FLTR, JFR, FLOT, VCSH, MSFT, FRA, PYPL, AMZN, MOS, GOOGL, T, ADBE, TOL, DIS, ADSK, DISCK, CLF, NVDA, LEN.B, NKE, PPL, GILD, TMO, BX, GPN, IFF, WMT, WY, BA, STZ, JPM, SBUX, GM, IQV, BLK, GE, ZION, CHK, CAT, GS, PFE, AVGO, ABBV, INTC, MLM, USB, ABT, BG, GLW, ESLT, HD, IBM, NWPX, JOE, SSNC, ATVI, CSCO, SAVA, RTX, AAWW, V, AMKR, BZH, BGFV, GNW, PATK, PKI, PG, POWW, SFE, GEO, UCTT, UPS, TSLA, ARCT, EAR, VV, AEL, AXP, ASTE, BSET, ELY, GPS, GBCI, HSC, LMT, MHO, MTH, PBI, PHM, DGX, RDI, SMG, SWBI, WGO, KOP, GRBK, LULU, NOG, MINM, HII, MODN, RLMD, AFI, PETQ, PLTR, XLC, XLF, XLK, XLP, XLV, XLY, MMM, CIDM, MO, AMGN, APA, STCN, CVU, CNC, CWCO, LLY, EPR, FDX, AGM, GT, KMB, MDC, MTZ, MET, PPBI, PTC, SWM, THO, RIG, WBA, CMG, QRTEA, HIL, ACM, GNRC, RFP, KMI, QSR, VNTR, LOV, ELAN, ZM, BNTX, ARQT, GAN, AZEK, RMO, JJN, VB, VTV, XLE, XLRE, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: MSCI, WM, KKR, FLT, SIRI, ADP, ACN, TSM, CVS, NEE, DLTR, TXT, UNH, VZ, ABNB, ALGN, CRL, FLR, FCX, IDXX, LOW, NFLX, PEP, CRM, ZBRA, NOW, GOOG, MRNA, ONEW, IVV, BYD, KO, D, MNST, MRK, ORCL, UNP, CDW, MUSA, IMXI, COIN, IWM, OEF, VO, XLI, BAC, LNG, CVX, KOF, COO, DD, DUK, ENB, EVC, EQIX, XOM, GIS, HPQ, JCI, OLN, PLUG, BKNG, PEG, TGT, TEX, TD, TM, TSN, WFC, NCMI, PM, TNET, CHGG, ARES, ETSY, PJT, RUBY, ARKK, HACK, KRE, VGT, VUG, XLB, XRT, ASML, BBBY, BMY, COHR, CL, FBP, HON, ISRG, KLAC, LRCX, MT, NWL, PGR, REGN, LUV, DLHC, TDY, TSCO, X, VLO, EVV, VMW, TCEHY, GLNCY, AAL, SHOP, SQ, MGP, ROKU, ZS, MNTV, FOX, RVLV, DNMR, CFLT, EEM, EWJ, IBB, QQQ, SLV,
- Sold Out: XLNX, ASHR, BABA, MCK, RLGY, VWO, OCUP, SNOW, RXT, MSGE, Z, CALM, TROX, NLSN, EHTH, HEES, PGTI, WWE, DRQ, TWI, NBIX, J, CTXS, THCX, SPY, RSX, GBTC, FM, KD, ROVR, JBHT, SPKKY, BKR, FRPT, TYL, TWTR, VEEV, VWAGY, WDC, DAL,
For the details of Byrne Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/byrne+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Byrne Asset Management LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,833 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,073 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 128,097 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,649 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,723 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $413.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $64.48, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,775 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06. The stock is now traded at around $121.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.02 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)
Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,594 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $30.76, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 128,097 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 559.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,181 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 60.32%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,884 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV)
Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 108,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 143,174 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: (XLNX)
Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $35.87.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69.Sold Out: H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES)
Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The sale prices were between $36.18 and $46.54, with an estimated average price of $42.06.Sold Out: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)
Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $11.83.
