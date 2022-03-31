Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys Deere, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells MSCI Inc, , Waste Management Inc

New Purchases: DE, AIG, AMAT, GOLD, BTU, JBGS, LH, SM, NC, PAAS, VRNS, CWH, SAVE, FLWS, SSSS, SCOR, MG, AJRD, CDE, LMNR, MDU, NLS, JOB, PAYX, FRT, SWI, APO, SWX, SHYF, SCHW, VIV, PDER, ESGC, CANB, PXD, PINS, AGM.A, WHR, ROK, RF, PWR, OKE, VTRS, TAP, MHK, MAS, EOG, CAG, APD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, American International Group Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells MSCI Inc, , Waste Management Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Sirius XM Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Byrne Asset Management LLC. As of 2022Q1, Byrne Asset Management LLC owns 507 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,833 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,073 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 128,097 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,649 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,723 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%

Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $413.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.67 and $64.48, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 14,775 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06. The stock is now traded at around $121.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.02 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.73 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $16.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,594 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC initiated holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $30.76, with an estimated average price of $28.17. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 128,097 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 559.65%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,181 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 60.32%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,884 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 35.73%. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 108,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 143,174 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,600 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $35.87.

Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.76 and $137.41, with an estimated average price of $115.52.

Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69.

Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in H&E Equipment Services Inc. The sale prices were between $36.18 and $46.54, with an estimated average price of $42.06.

Byrne Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $11.83.