Beacon Wealthcare LLC Buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Microsoft Corp

50 minutes ago
Investment company Beacon Wealthcare LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Wealthcare LLC. As of 2022Q1, Beacon Wealthcare LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Wealthcare LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+wealthcare+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Wealthcare LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 465,024 shares, 53.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  2. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 541,058 shares, 29.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  3. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 248,324 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.10%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 203,477 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 85,133 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.03%
Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $54.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 248,324 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 104.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 85,133 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $366.2 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $409.89.



