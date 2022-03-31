Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
First Farmers & Merchants Bank Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schlumberger, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Applied Materials Inc,

50 minutes ago
Investment company First Farmers & Merchants Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schlumberger, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Applied Materials Inc, , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Farmers & Merchants Bank . As of 2022Q1, First Farmers & Merchants Bank owns 99 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK
  1. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 71,333 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,626 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 18,376 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,349 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 23,752 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.72 and $45.08, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,578 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57. The stock is now traded at around $447.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36. The stock is now traded at around $226.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06.

Sold Out: (XLNX)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $128.46 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $137.54.

Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $113.3 and $137.26, with an estimated average price of $123.32.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $129.03 and $157.89, with an estimated average price of $144.79.

Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.91 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $47.11.



