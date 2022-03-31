First Farmers & Merchants Bank Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schlumberger, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Applied Materials Inc,

New Purchases: AMD, IGSB, SLB, LMT, V,

AMD, IGSB, SLB, LMT, V, Added Positions: IVE, MCD, IEFA, VO, VCSH, VCIT, IEMG, XOM, CVX, IEI, BLK, JPM, ETN, ORCL, PG, UNH, VOE, LOW, TMO, TXN, QCOM, MCHP, FB, GOOGL, GOOG,

IVE, MCD, IEFA, VO, VCSH, VCIT, IEMG, XOM, CVX, IEI, BLK, JPM, ETN, ORCL, PG, UNH, VOE, LOW, TMO, TXN, QCOM, MCHP, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, Reduced Positions: VTI, IVW, MRK, MSFT, JNJ, SYY, KMB, RTX, AAPL, HD, T, IJH, MMM, IJR, DE, KO, SO, AXP, CMCSA, D, AMZN, CSCO, BAC, SYK, VGSH, WFC, TRV,

VTI, IVW, MRK, MSFT, JNJ, SYY, KMB, RTX, AAPL, HD, T, IJH, MMM, IJR, DE, KO, SO, AXP, CMCSA, D, AMZN, CSCO, BAC, SYK, VGSH, WFC, TRV, Sold Out: AMAT, XLNX, TLT, YUM, DIS, CARR, GE, GS,

Investment company First Farmers & Merchants Bank Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schlumberger, Lockheed Martin Corp, Visa Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Applied Materials Inc, , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Farmers & Merchants Bank . As of 2022Q1, First Farmers & Merchants Bank owns 99 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+farmers+%26+merchants+bank+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 71,333 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 31,626 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 18,376 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,349 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 23,752 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.42 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,810 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.72 and $45.08, with an estimated average price of $39.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,578 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57. The stock is now traded at around $447.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36. The stock is now traded at around $226.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $119.22 and $167, with an estimated average price of $138.06.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $128.46 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $137.54.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $113.3 and $137.26, with an estimated average price of $123.32.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $129.03 and $157.89, with an estimated average price of $144.79.

First Farmers & Merchants Bank sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $42.91 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $47.11.