Colliers Announces Voting Results

TORONTO, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on April 5, 2022, the ten director nominees listed in Colliers’ management information circular dated February 17, 2022 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.





Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes

Withheld

Peter F. Cohen

56,561,037

91.45%

5,287,584

8.55%

John (Jack) P.

Curtin, Jr.

53,844,079

87.06%

8,004,542

12.94%

Christopher

Galvin

61,551,694

99.52%

296,927

0.48%

P. Jane Gavan

57,703,500

93.30%

4,145,121

6.70%

Stephen J. Harper

60,981,668

98.60%

866,953

1.40%

Jay S. Hennick

60,618,310

98.01%

1,230,311

1.99%

Katherine M. Lee

59,655,323

96.45%

2,193,298

3.55%

Poonam Puri

61,795,670

99.91%

52,951

0.09%

Benjamin F. Stein

59,656,207

96.46%

2,192,414

3.54%

L. Frederick

Sutherland

61,044,096

98.70%

804,525

1.30%



In addition, shareholders approved: (a) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year; (b) an amendment to Colliers’ stock option plan to increase the total number of Subordinate Voting Shares reserved for issuance thereunder by 1,000,000; and (c) a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers’ approach to executive compensation, in each case as disclosed in the Circular.

