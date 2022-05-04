Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2022 Earnings

HOUSTON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) announced they will release first-quarter 2022 earnings after market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:



What: First-quarter 2022 earnings webcast

When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 5:00 p.m. ET; 4:00 p.m. CT

Where: www.plains.com or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hq8d7unf

How: Live over the internet – log on at either of the addresses above

Specific items we intend to address on the call include:

PAA's first-quarter 2022 performance; Capitalization and liquidity; and Financial and operating guidance



The slide presentation accompanying the conference call materials will be posted prior to the call at www.plains.com under the “Investor Relations” sections of the website (Navigate to: Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly Earnings).

An audio replay will be available on the website after the call. Additionally, a transcript will be included within the 1Q22 Earnings Package found within the “Investor Kit” section of the above referenced website.

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plains.com.

Contact :

Michael Gladstein

Director, Investor Relations

(866) 809-1291

Michael Millik

Manager, Investor Relations

(866) 809-1291