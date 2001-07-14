VIQ Solutions Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VIQ+Solutions+Inc. (“VIQ”, “VIQ Solutions” or the “Company”) (TSX:VQS and NASDAQ:VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective April 5th, 2022. The Company also announces the resignation of Mike Kessel from the Board, effective April 5th, 2022.

Joining the Board is Christine Fellowes, Managing Director, APAC, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer.

“I am excited to announce the appointment of Ms. Fellowes to our Board. Ms. Fellowes is a seasoned corporate executive with significant leadership experience in Asia, who will assist VIQ in achieving its Australasia growth plans,” said Larry Taylor, VIQ’s Chair of the Board.

Ms. Fellowes is an accomplished business leader with more than 30 years’ experience leading growth businesses across regional expansion, strategy, operations, and P&L roles for prominent US multinationals in media, entertainment, and technology companies in Asia. Her strategic insight extends across major markets in Asia and Australia. She holds Board Certification from Harvard Business School. She is an Australian and lives in Singapore.

“Ms. Fellowes extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale our Media, Corporate and Government markets and achieve our strategic growth plans globally” said Sebastien Paré, VIQ’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Company also announces that Mike Kessel will be stepping down from the Board. Mr. Paré continued, "On behalf of the Company, we would like to thank Mike for his commitment to VIQ and his invaluable contributions to the Board while helping the Company transition from an early-stage technology venture to a global technology company listed on Nasdaq and the TSX."

These changes bring the Board to eight members, six of whom are independent.

