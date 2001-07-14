Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Hilary Walker Vice President/General Manager of WGFL and WNBW in Gainesville, FL and WTGS in Savannah, GA

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Hilary Walker has been named Vice President/General Manager of WTGS (FOX) in Savannah, GA, with oversight of providing services to WGFL (CBS) and WNBW (NBC) in Gainesville, FL. Walker was most recently Local Sales Manager at WGFL and WNBW.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast said, “Hilary has a history of success in the Gainesville market and deep roots within the community. We are excited to elevate her to lead the stations in Gainesville and add her expertise to Savannah.”

“Sinclair Broadcast Group continues to evolve in the media landscape, providing the best experience for its viewers and clients. I am honored to be a part of the team and couldn't be more thrilled to lead the exceptional people in Gainesville and Savannah to build on their successes,” said Walker.

Prior to joiningSinclair Broadcast Group, Walker held sales roles at Cox Media and WOGX. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Florida.

