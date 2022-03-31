Pacer Advisors, Inc. Buys AT&T Inc, Moderna Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells CyrusOne Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

Pennsylvania, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Moderna Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Phillips 66, sells CyrusOne Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacer Advisors, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Pacer Advisors, Inc. owns 924 stocks with a total value of $9.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 889,992 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,202,328 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 281,624 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 829,965 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 386,531 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.43%

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,471,160 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $44.21, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 503,972 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 191,094 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 418,044 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $442.4 and $625.77, with an estimated average price of $540.39. The stock is now traded at around $498.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,680 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $60.91 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $67.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 225,596 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 705.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,893,558 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 402.70%. The purchase prices were between $126.46 and $235.05, with an estimated average price of $168.57. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 580,970 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 1102.89%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $84.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 948,524 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 1165.72%. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $101.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 805,805 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 2073.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $124.51, with an estimated average price of $111.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 660,413 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 149.09%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 506,232 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.85 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $20.94.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $11.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $13.07.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $46.2 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $55.38.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $40.24 and $46.79, with an estimated average price of $43.53.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.59 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $39.85.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $175.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 829,965 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.43%. The sale prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $310.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 386,531 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.52%. The sale prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3281.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 22,716 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 74.34%. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 215,045 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 59.92%. The sale prices were between $126.01 and $146.46, with an estimated average price of $134.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 136,005 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 62.31%. The sale prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 131,457 shares as of 2022-03-31.