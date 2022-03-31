Pacer Advisors, Inc. Buys AT&T Inc, Moderna Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Sells CyrusOne Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: NRZ, ASO, AAWW, SM, COKE, ITOS, KFY, TSE, HZO, MLI, GDEN, WIRE, RMBS, SHEL, SHEL, SKT, BOOT, SLCA, ACLS, UCTT, KELYA, COHU, TG, QNST, NEXT, REX, ZIMV, CALX, IVCGF,
- Added Positions: T, MRNA, EOG, VLO, PSX, FB, BIIB, NUE, PFE, DOW, LUMN, REGN, CF, CVS, VTRS, X, DELL, GILD, HPQ, ADM, CLF, EXPE, LYB, VMW, BMY, MCK, MO, XOM, LEN, COP, LH, FANG, WY, APA, ACI, BBWI, AN, WBDWV, HOLX, MRO, OXY, DGX, IPG, OLN, WLK, BLDR, STLD, KSS, OGN, BFH, NTAP, PAG, WHR, LPX, TXT, TPR, PHM, WSM, TRGP, REXR, DKS, PVH, LAD, NCR, NVR, UAA, JBLU, MTZ, OC, VSCO, SLVM, NXST, G, FL, SNA, SEDG, HOG, RL, QRTEA, DBX, PSMR, BYD, TPX, TOL, FLGT, BRK.B, CR, THO, UTHR, XRX, LITE, STNE, VNT, MAN, QDEL, SIG, ENPH, CC, PWR, ANET, ANF, BAC, CHS, CI, HSII, KLIC, MPWR, VGR, TDC, HI, ALSN, PINC, ETSY, SWCH, CDAY, LYLT, BKE, DHI, EXP, GPI, ODP, STX, SBNY, SAH, TER, TYL, WFC, DBRG, GNRC, GM, MOS, EPAM, NOW, PAYC, ALB, APH, IVZ, ARCB, BHP, BIG, PARA, PLCE, C, CPRT, DXCM, FOSL, PENN, RIO, SIVB, TECH, URI, ANTM, WDC, WGO, TEL, KMI, FBHS, BLMN, NCLH, TWTR, KEYS, IIPR, PSFD, PSFM, PSMJ, AXL, ABG, CDNS, CNQ, CCL, CVX, DXC, CXW, DVN, DLR, F, BEN, GIII, IDXX, ILMN, LNC, NTCT, OSK, OXM, CRM, SNBR, SCVL, SWKS, TROW, TRMB, UAL, VOD, ZUMZ, MSCI, DISCK, LOPE, FTNT, OUT, CZR, QRVO, VSTO, UNIT, HCC, BKR, PSCW, MMM, CB, ALGN, AIG, ANSS, ADSK, TFC, BP, BLK, BTI, CAL, CTRA, COF, PRDO, CNC, CCOI, CONN, DD, E, DISH, EXTR, FDX, FORR, GSK, GS, HIBB, HUM, MTCH, KLAC, KR, LZB, LRCX, LYV, MGM, MRK, MET, MCHP, MOV, NTDOY, PTC, PBCT, PXD, PRGS, PRU, RCL, SCHL, SCCO, STRA, RGR, WBA, ZBRA, VNDA, SBH, IPGP, DFS, TAK, NXPI, VNET, APTV, BCC, AAL, COLL, GDS, THRY, COLD, KTB, CCSI, ABMD, AFL, MATX, ALL, AMP, BK, BBY, CHRW, CAJ, CAH, CE, LNG, CINF, CTXS, EPD, ERIC, FITB, ORAN, GCO, HIG, HBAN, IMO, ISRG, KEY, LVS, MTB, SPGI, MS, NEM, NVS, OII, PKX, PGR, SKM, SPXC, SANM, SNY, TRV, EQNR, SU, SNPS, TEF, INVA, UL, USNA, LQDT, DAL, VRA, CDW, TMST, KHC, HPE, ASIX, CARS, CCO, CTVA, VTOL, CD, BUL, CALF, COWZ, GCOW, ICOW, PSCJ, PTBD, PTIN, AOS, APD, ARE, AVD, AMKR, APOG, AIZ, AVY, BLL, BIO, BWA, CRH, CATO, CRL, CMA, CIG, ELP, SID, VALE, CAG, CORT, DLTR, EMN, ETD, RE, FMX, GEL, HEP, IEX, CEQP, IIIN, IFF, LPL, MMP, MGA, MLM, NTUS, NWL, JWN, TLK, PPG, PNW, SWK, SPWR, TIMB, VIV, GL, TTE, UHS, URBN, NS, VMC, WPP, WMB, L, ET, DAN, PBR.A.PFD, FF, NLSN, XYL, CHUY, PNR, MPLX, WES, SBSW, NWSA, PAGP, PBFX, CTLT, SHLX, FTV, HESM, ALTM, ETRN, CRNC, DTM, PTMC,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, INTC, LSI, ABBV, FCX, IBM, ATVI, NVDA, CCI, ROST, GOOG, GOOGL, TSLA, IRM, OMC, TSN, ABC, IP, NRG, LAMR, FOXA, PDCE, PLYM, INDT, LKQ, NFLX, ILPT, CSCO, OLP, WRK, SBUX, AVGO, CMCSA, COST, PEP, BKNG, CYXT, AMT, EQIX, INTU, MCD, PLD, MAR, ADBE, CTAS, HD, LOW, ORCL, HBI, TMUS, AROC, CHTR, HON, QCOM, SPG, TXN, HII, ADP, ORLY, OKE, SBAC, AM, CSX, LLY, GPN, HST, MDLZ, PFG, STT, ZION, V, SYF, PYPL, HWM, ADI, BA, CGNX, WOLF, DHR, EGP, EXEL, NEE, FR, FISV, HAL, KIM, LXP, MHK, NKE, PAYX, RF, RGEN, SLB, XPER, WYNN, CFG, ALK, HES, AEP, AMGN, AZPN, AZO, SCHW, CTSH, DECK, EA, EXC, GME, MNST, LSCC, MSI, SGMS, SCI, SYNA, AXON, TTEK, VRSN, VRTX, XEL, YUM, EBAY, CROX, MA, VRSK, HCA, CPRI, RH, ZTS, TNDM, HLT, BLD, CEIX, ZM, AGCO, A, Y, AMED, AEO, AFG, AON, ARW, ARWR, CADE, CADE, OZK, SAM, AZTA, BRKR, CCMP, CAR, CL, CMC, DPZ, DRE, ECL, EW, EQT, EL, EXPD, FNB, FCN, FAST, M, FHN, TGNA, IT, THG, HXL, IIVI, ICE, ZD, JBL, KMB, JEF, LFUS, MDU, MTG, MKSI, MMS, MTD, MOH, MCO, NOV, NEOG, NYCB, NDSN, ODFL, ORI, PCAR, PSB, PKI, POWI, PG, PB, PSA, RS, RMD, ROK, ROP, RGLD, R, SLG, SLM, SIGI, SHW, SLAB, SWX, SRCL, NLOK, SNX, SYY, THC, UGI, UMPQ, UBSI, OLED, VLY, WST, WTFC, CMG, TDG, FSLR, PM, IRDM, LEA, FAF, SIX, MPC, SXC, QLYS, TMHC, MUSA, ESNT, NAVI, HQY, UNVR, PFGC, MEDP, AA, PK, SAIL, CHX, YETI, OTIS, CEG, PTLC, AES, ABT, ACN, RAMP, AAP, AKAM, LNT, AEE, AXP, AME, ASB, ATO, AVT, BAX, BDX, BXP, BSX, BCO, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, CMS, ELY, CPB, KMX, CAT, CNP, CERN, FIS, CME, CHD, CLX, KO, CNO, CNX, ED, COO, GLW, ENLC, CMI, DTE, DRI, DVA, DE, D, DUK, DY, EIX, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, EXR, FMC, FE, FLR, FULT, GRMN, GD, GIS, GPC, GT, GEF, HAE, LHX, HAS, HVT, WELL, HSIC, HSY, DINO, HRL, IBOC, JBHT, JPM, JKHY, J, JNJ, JNPR, KBH, K, KMT, LMT, MAC, TELL, MKTX, MMC, MAS, MDT, MCY, MU, MAA, TAP, MUR, NDAQ, NPK, NI, NOK, NSC, ES, NOC, PNC, PPL, PKG, PEG, QGEN, O, RSG, RHI, ROL, POOL, SEE, SRE, SO, LUV, STAA, SCL, SYK, TJX, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TCBI, TMO, TSCO, UNP, UDR, UPS, RTX, UNH, KMPR, UNM, VFC, VTR, VSAT, VICR, VSH, VNO, WAB, WMT, WAFD, GHC, WM, WAT, EVRG, WTW, WEC, WOR, LDOS, EBS, BR, ULTA, APPS, RGA, DG, CBOE, BAH, FRC, FLT, VC, TRIP, TPH, COTY, NWS, SFM, ALLE, SABR, LPG, ENR, TDOC, OLLI, RUN, UA, NGVT, ADNT, LW, IR, NFE, FOX, RTLR, BNTX, VIR, PGNY, SITM, PLTR, KD,
- Sold Out: CONE, MNR, OI, CLR, ABM, AJRD, GEO, AAN, INT, ASML, MANT, MODV, EWY, UVV, QURE, XLNX, RDS.B, DOX, CACI, MEI, SPTN, KN, GPS, HRB, LVMUY, CPT, COLM, INFO, NSRGY, GLT, NX, CVAC, DOUG, GGG, HCSG, MRVL, RHHBY, SAP, SIEGY, TREX, MASI, MELI, FIVE, DNOW, TEAM, LCID, AIRC, WTRG, AZN, BIDU, CSL, CHDN, CIEN, CPSI, DAR, DGII, EWBC, FICO, HUBB, ITT, JLL, LII, MANH, MPW, MIDD, NYT, NVO, RPM, RRX, RY, SAIA, SONY, TTC, TM, ACM, LULU, KDP, PANW, WDAY, EGRX, PCTY, JD, SHOP, CABO, PEN, ZS, WH, CRWD, DDOG, ABNB, ABB, AYI, NSP, AMG, ACC, ATR, ASH, BBVA, SAN, BMO, BNS, BAYRY, BKH, BLKB, BC, CM, CNI, CP, CRI, CASY, CHE, CHH, CRUS, CLH, COHR, CBSH, NNN, INGR, CUZ, CFR, CW, LIVN, DEO, DCI, EME, ENB, PACW, FFIN, FLO, FLS, GNTX, GBCI, HSBC, HALO, HWC, HE, HR, EHC, HELE, HIW, ICUI, ING, IDA, IART, KRC, KRG, KNX, LHCG, LSTR, LEG, LECO, MSM, MAT, MSA, NFG, NGG, NATI, NTES, NBIX, NJR, OGE, OHI, ASGN, PNM, PZZA, PRGO, PNFP, PII, AVNT, PCH, STL, RLI, RYN, RELX, RNR, SEIC, SAFM, SMG, SGEN, XPO, SMTC, SXT, SSD, SIRI, SKX, SON, SF, SNV, TEX, TXRH, TKR, TD, ACIW, WEN, UMBF, VMI, WSO, WBS, WWD, WEX, BBL, HOMB, TNL, EVR, CVLT, WU, DEI, KBR, IBKR, JAZZ, EADSY, CFX, SFTBY, BUD, CIT, PRI, RCM, HPP, ENV, AAGIY, ACHC, VAC, POST, SPLK, GMED, SRC, DOC, FOXF, SAIC, BRX, OGS, CDK, SYNH, STOR, NSA, WING, MIME, KNSL, VVV, OKTA, JHG, BHF, SE, NVT, DOCU, BJ, PDD, IAA, NVST, ADYEY, CNXC, GXO, ALE, AEM, BCE, BOH, BCS, GOLD, BDC, OPCH, CBRL, GIB, CBT, CATY, CHKP, CCEP, CMP, OFC, ENS, ENTG, EPR, EXAS, FHI, FCFS, FMS, GATX, HAIN, MLKN, HMC, JACK, KEX, KB, SR, LANC, LYG, MFC, MRCY, MTX, NICE, NEU, NWE, NVMI, NUS, NUVA, ON, PDCO, PPC, PLUG, PUK, RCI, RYAAY, SLGN, WPM, SNN, SWN, SLF, TARO, TU, TS, TEVA, TRI, TRP, TRN, CUBE, WCN, WERN, WWE, FTS, PRG, BX, FNV, AGNC, GLPG, PEB, PBA, KKR, GMAB, PACB, SBRA, MARA, YELP, CG, PSXP, AMH, CNHI, AR, WIX, AMC, CYBR, QSR, UE, NVTA, KRNT, BKI, SQ, TWLO, TTD, NTNX, COUP, CVNA, ARGX, JBGS, ROKU, SPOT, SMAR, UPWK, PLAN, LYFT, PINS, BYND, UBER, FSLY, FVRR, GO, DT, INMD, NET, PTON, BILL, ZI, DKNG, FROG, SNOW, U, ASAN, AFRM, ZIM, CPNG, COIN, GLBE, MNDY, SOFI, SOFI,
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 889,992 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,202,328 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 281,624 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 829,965 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.17%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 386,531 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.43%
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 5,471,160 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (ASO)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $44.21, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 503,972 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 191,094 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $42.48, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 418,044 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. The purchase prices were between $442.4 and $625.77, with an estimated average price of $540.39. The stock is now traded at around $498.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,680 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Korn Ferry (KFY)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $60.91 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $67.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 225,596 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 705.16%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 3,893,558 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 402.70%. The purchase prices were between $126.46 and $235.05, with an estimated average price of $168.57. The stock is now traded at around $162.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 580,970 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 1102.89%. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $84.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 948,524 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 1165.72%. The purchase prices were between $77.14 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $86.72. The stock is now traded at around $101.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 805,805 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 2073.20%. The purchase prices were between $91.16 and $124.51, with an estimated average price of $111.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 660,413 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 149.09%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $231.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 506,232 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.Sold Out: (MNR)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.85 and $21.06, with an estimated average price of $20.94.Sold Out: O-I Glass Inc (OI)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $11.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $13.07.Sold Out: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Continental Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $46.2 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $55.38.Sold Out: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $40.24 and $46.79, with an estimated average price of $43.53.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.59 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $39.85.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.17%. The sale prices were between $150.62 and $182.01, with an estimated average price of $168.23. The stock is now traded at around $175.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 829,965 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.43%. The sale prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $310.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 386,531 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.52%. The sale prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3281.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 22,716 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 74.34%. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 215,045 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 59.92%. The sale prices were between $126.01 and $146.46, with an estimated average price of $134.58. The stock is now traded at around $142.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 136,005 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Pacer Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 62.31%. The sale prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $163.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Pacer Advisors, Inc. still held 131,457 shares as of 2022-03-31.
