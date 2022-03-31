Red Spruce Capital, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Rapid7 Inc

New Purchases: INTC,

Added Positions: PYPL, BSCO, SNOW, BSCN, SQ, ASML, SLAB, BSCR, MDB, CAG, H, LIN, BSCQ, LAD, NBIX, GOOGL, U, MRK, WWD, ALB, TREX, EMR, PFF, TMO, ABT, ROP, ANSS, AVNT, EW, WCN, ZTS, IDXX, STWD, SBUX, V, ROL, ZS, INTU, LQD, SPGI, HASI, TAP, MDT, MASI, MSM, INFN, WBA, IBM, XOM, TYL, NNN, NCMI,

Reduced Positions: BSCM, PXD, LLY, KBWB, NVDA, MSFT, BABA, ABBV, SSB, BND,

Sold Out: RPD, UL, ADBE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Snowflake Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Rapid7 Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Spruce Capital, LLC. As of 2022Q1, Red Spruce Capital, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,586 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 366,456 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26% Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) - 352,462 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 42,175 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 311,866 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.69%

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 44,696 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 136.69%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 47,295 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $21 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 366,456 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 140.56%. The purchase prices were between $166.75 and $332.01, with an estimated average price of $259.22. The stock is now traded at around $227.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 10,580 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 311,866 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 84.03%. The purchase prices were between $88.72 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $120.9. The stock is now traded at around $135.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,182 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $573.04 and $797.49, with an estimated average price of $670.51. The stock is now traded at around $646.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,363 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rapid7 Inc. The sale prices were between $87.49 and $117.75, with an estimated average price of $100.22.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $43.71 and $54.29, with an estimated average price of $49.6.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12.