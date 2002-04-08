Sportradar Launches Exchange to Further Engage Bookmakers in Anti-Match Fixing Efforts

LONDON, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Integrity Services, a unit of Sportradar ( SRAD), the leading global sports technology company, supplying sports integrity solutions to more than 150 sports federations, leagues, law enforcement and state authorities, today announced the launch of the Sportradar Integrity Exchange, a network that enables bookmakers to report suspicious betting activity, as the next step in the company’s efforts to safeguard sport.



The Integrity Exchange allows bookmakers to have an increasingly active role in the fight against match-fixing and to help initiate integrity investigations globally. Provided at no cost, the Integrity Exchange marks Sportradar’s first official integrity initiative with bookmakers. To enhance their understanding of the global match-fixing landscape, the Integrity Exchange provides bookmakers with:

A two-way channel to exchange information and raise integrity-related concerns with a team of integrity experts

Exclusive data-driven intelligence about the global match-fixing situation, as well monthly and quarterly reports featuring insights and analysis

An onboarding session with a dedicated integrity expert and access to online education tools like webinars covering three topics – anti-match fixing, match-fixing theory and social media integrity

An annual report, featuring global match-fixing trends, regional and market breakdowns, sports being manipulated and competition types most at risk.

Sportradar Integrity Services Managing Director Andreas Krannich added: “We’re inviting bookmakers to strengthen their contribution to the anti-match-fixing fight. The Sportradar Integrity Exchange is a key part of our integrity vision to tackle match-fixing and follows the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) bet monitoring system for sports organisations that we made free-of-charge last year. It means that we can address corruption from different aspects of the industry - it’s the flip side of the same coin and is the next step in our strategy to fight the growing match-fixing problem.”

Sportradar is the global leader in the sports integrity industry, having identified more than 6,600 suspicious matches over the past 17 years. The Sportradar Integrity Services unit is an international team of qualified integrity experts who deliver analysis on irregular betting patterns with any suspicious matches subsequently reported to partners, providing essential visibility into the global match-fixing landscape. During 2021, Sportradar Integrity Services detected 903 suspicious matches across global sport, resulting in 65 sanctions being delivered that were supported by the company’s evidence.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR INTEGRITY SERVICES:

Sportradar Integrity Services is a leading supplier of monitoring, intelligence, education, and consultancy solutions for sports organisations, state authorities, and law enforcement agencies to support them in the fight against match-fixing and corruption. Trusted and relied on by more than 150 sports’ governing bodies and leagues around the world and staffed with executives who have implemented integrity policies for the world’s largest sports bodies and leagues, we are firmly established as the unrivalled market leader in the field of sporting integrity.

ABOUT SPORTRADAR:

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,900 full time employees across 20 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,700 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC and ITF. We cover more than 890,000 events annually across 92 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

