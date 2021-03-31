Infosys Ranked #2 and Recognized as a Six-Star Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year™ 2022 Awards

PR Newswire

Demonstrated significant improvement in six service segments; ranked #2 from overall rank of #7 in 2021

BENGALURU, India , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been ranked #2 in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year™ 2022 Awards. Infosys was distinguished for maintaining excellence and consistency in service delivery while demonstrating significant improvement in digital, data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure, banking and financial services (BFSI), healthcare, life sciences, and enterprise platform segments.

For this sixth edition of the PEAK Matrix® Service Providers of the Year Awards, Everest Group recognized the consistency of 141 service providers that were featured across 26 PEAK Matrix® IT service evaluations published in 2021. As a consistent top performer across segments, Infosys' tangible jump to #2,from #7 in the 2021 overall ranking, attests to its ability to build a wide array of cloud, data, AI, and modernization capabilities powered by Infosys+Cobalt for seamless and time-bound execution of enterprise transformation projects. Infosys has tailored its business strategy to evolve and effectively address the changing IT requirements and market demand. The awards additionally highlighted Infosys' ability to leverage its strong global presence, diverse innovation resources, and extensive global partner ecosystem to deliver segment-specific IT services in an efficient and agile manner.

Infosys was ranked as a Leader in the following PEAK Matrix® assessments:

Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services

Analytics and AI Services Specialists

Application and Digital Services in Banking: Global and Europe

Application Transformation Services

Cloud Services: Europe and North America

and Data and Analytics (D&A) Services

Enterprise Blockchain Services

Enterprise Quality Assurance Services

Finastra IT Services

Healthcare Analytics Services

Insurance Platform IT Services

Intelligent Automation in Healthcare Solutions

Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions

IT Managed Security Services (MSS)

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services

Network Transformation and Managed Services

Platform IT services in BFS

SAP S/4HANA Services

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services

Temenos IT Services

Veeva Services

Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner at Everest Group, said, "Service Provider of The Year awards bring together service provider performances across our enterprise IT services coverage. Infosys' performance in this year's Service Provider of the Year awards is a function of both a strong performance and impressive year-on-year momentum improvement in the PEAK Matrix evaluations we conducted in 2021."

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys,said, "Our ranking, along with the recognition as a star performer by Everest Group strengthens our commitment to transform the IT services landscape by leveraging our unique solutions, global innovation hubs, and a creative pool of talent to address the new cohort of business decision-makers across a wide scale of industry verticals. This recognition is also a testament to our continued investments in the Infosys Cobalt suite of cloud offerings to maximize business value for our clients through extensive IT service capabilities. With the desire to go the extra mile on quality and professionalism, we will continue to provide insights and options for contracting top-notch, future-ready IT services for our clients globally across industry segments at competitive pricing."

A customized version of the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® IT Service Provider of the Year™, 2022 report can be accessed here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.everestgrp.com%2Freportaction%2FEGR-2022-0-SPR-4989%2FToc

