BioElectronics Corporation Enters Into a Distribution Agreement For RecoveryRx in Spain With PRIM Group

FREDERICK, MD, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioElectronics Corporation ( https://www.bielcorp.com/ BIEL a developer of medical technology products, today announced that the Company has entered into a distribution agreement with Madrid / Spain based PRIM Group ( www.prim.es ) for the distribution of its RecoveryRx device throughout Spain.

"PRIM Group in Spain serves as a perfect call point fit to provide a successful distribution of RecoveryRx in an important market in Europe,” said Kelly Whelan, President of BioElectronics.

“Our goal is to continue expanding our network of qualified distributors with knowledgeable sales and support personnel, and in close proximity to our customers,” added Erin Sanders, Manager of International Sales for BioElectronics Corporation.

PRIM Group is expected to provide sales, marketing, and distribution services throughout Spain for RecoveryRx. The RecoveryRx medical device is designed to provide drug-free relief of post-surgical pain. RecoveryRx is a single use device designed to provide 720 hours of therapy. RecoveryRx is both US FDA cleared, and CE marked.

About PRIM Group: PRIM is a Spanish public company that has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1985 and adds value to the healthcare system. PRIM designs, manufactures, commercializes, installs and keeps products and equipment providing advanced solutions. PRIM provides comprehensive continuous service via its headquarter offices, two plants, seven regional offices, four warehouses and six orthopedic clinics. It develops its main activity in Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Centers, Health Insurances, Orthopedics, Individuals, Chiropody Centers, Chemist's, and Medical Societies.

About BioElectronics: BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the manufacturer of industry leading disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices for the over-the-counter treatment of back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; RecoveryRx® Devices for post-operative pain and wound care. For more information, visit www.bielcorp.com

