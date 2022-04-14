ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference 2022
MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN, Financial), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held virtually from April 11 to 14, 2022.
Presentation details
Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022
Time: 10:15 - 10:55am ET
Format: Company presentation
Track: 2
Click here to listen-in live or via replay. This link will also be posted in the News & Events section of ASLAN Pharmaceutical’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aslanpharma.com/.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN, Financial) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme, DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.comor follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.