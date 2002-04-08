GXO to be Exclusive Sponsor of New Vogue Business Supply Chain Newsletter

GREENWICH, Conn., April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced it has signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement with Vogue Business for its newsletter focused on the global supply chain.



“We’re excited to partner with Vogue Business on the launch of a newsletter focused on the global supply chain,” said Bill Fraine, Chief Commercial Officer, GXO. “Brands are more focused than ever on the resilience, sustainability and efficiency of their supply chains and finding new ways to elevate the customer experience. Businesses in the fashion industry and beyond are seeking compelling insights to gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly changing global market.”

The newsletter will be distributed to approximately 150,000 subscribers of the Vogue Business newsletter, whose largest markets are the U.S., U.K., France, Italy and Germany. Newsletter content will include case studies and feature articles offering fresh insight into the supply chain strategies of the world’s leading brands. To subscribe to the newsletter, visit https://www.voguebusiness.com/newsletter/supplychain.

"We’re pleased to welcome GXO as the exclusive sponsor of our new newsletter,” said Stephen Morgan, Managing Director of Vogue Business. "The growing importance of supply chain issues means this is the perfect time to launch the Supply Chain Edit, helping brands optimize their supply chain while sharpening brand values and seeking best practice around ESG."



GXO helps customers around the world turn warehouses into a competitive advantage, reducing over stocking as well as driving significant volume increases and efficiency gains through innovative technology solutions. The company serves many Fortune 100 companies in a variety of industries from retail to aerospace, and many of the world’s leading fashion brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Asos, Kering, Saks and Zalando.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Vogue Business

Vogue Business is an online fashion industry publication launched in 2019 and published by Condé Nast. The title offers a truly global perspective on the fashion industry, drawing on insights from Condé Nast’s network of journalists and business leaders in 32 markets to empower fashion professionals to make better business decisions. Vogue Business has established itself as a leading title in reporting and covering fashion and its associated industries. Its subscribers receive a thrice-weekly newsletter as well as weekly Technology, Sustainability and China Edit briefings. The title also operates with a Chinese-language edition with an editorial team based in Shanghai. voguebusiness.com

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

[email protected]

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

[email protected]